Essential Utilities Underscores Environmental Commitment with Earth Day Events and Donations

As part of its year-round commitment to the environment, Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE: WTRG) launched the first-ever Essential Earth Day to engage its employees and the communities it serves in the company's mission to help protect Earth’s most precious resources.

With the help of nearly 500 employees, and through partnerships with local environmental organizations, the company hosted 35 events, serving approximately 2,000 total volunteer hours across the 10 states where Essential operates. Essential also provided financial donations totaling $580,000 to 28 nonprofit organizations with environmental causes to further invest in these communities.

“Our Essential Earth Day activities provided a perfect opportunity for our employees across Essential Utilities, Aqua and Peoples to not only demonstrate our progress toward cultivating a more sustainable future, but to engage firsthand with the communities we serve in an up-close, impactful way,” said Essential Utilities Corporate Giving & Community Affairs Lead Krista Scheirer. “We are thankful to our nonprofit partners for allowing us to assist them with these critical environmental efforts and look forward to continuing our support through volunteerism and corporate giving.”

Volunteer activities extended throughout the month and included projects such as:

Forest restoration at Garrett Williamson -- a philanthropic, community farm committed to educating children and families in the Greater Philadelphia Area about environmental and recreational health and restoration -- in partnership with Chester-Ridley-Crum Watersheds Association

Invasive plant removal to protect natural habitat at Hildacy Preserve in Media, Pennsylvania -- in partnership with Natural Lands

Park cleanups at Mill Creek MetroParks in Struthers, Ohio – “Ohio’s First Park District”, and John A. Roebling Park in Hamilton Township, New Jersey – in partnership with the Mercer County Park Commission

Planting, mulching, and vegetable garden preparation projects at Pullen Park in Raleigh, North Carolina – in partnership with the Raleigh Parks Recreation & Cultural Resources Department, the Maymont Foundation in Richmond, Virginia and French Creek Elementary School in Fairmount, West Virginia

Litter cleanups with the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium, the Perkiomen Watershed Conservancy, the Darby Creek Valley Association and Wissahickon and McKeesport Trails, all in Pennsylvania

Tree cultivation with Tree Pittsburgh

Earth Day Bingo in London, Kentucky -- a fun educational event in partnership with IGOT Communities

Water filter building for global communities in need -- in partnership with Wine to Water

Essential also hosted educational events for employees and the public. Notably, the company's Aqua subsidiary was the presenting sponsor for an Earth Day festival at the Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University.

“At Essential, we understand that protecting Earth’s most precious resources is a multi-pronged approach that starts with education,” said Peoples Natural Gas Senior Specialist, Corporate & Community Affairs Jackie Ziemianski. “We are proud to host these educational events and volunteer opportunities to establish a deeper connection among our employees, communities and the Earth as we strive to protect it.”

Essential Earth Day activities are part of Essential’s commitment to the environment and the communities it serves. To learn more, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.essential.co%2Fcommitment.

