Kalitta Air Chooses GE Digital's Asset Records to Manage MRO Division and Streamline Asset Documentation

GE+Digital today announced that Kalitta Air is the latest cargo airline to purchase the company’s Asset Records® software to streamline and simplify aircraft records and asset documentation. Asset+Records is designed to makes it easier for operators to streamline records management. With a single, cloud-based solution, operators can digitize, index, and archive maintenance records, connect the records and data of internal and external operations, facilitate documentation between airlines and lessors, and help match maintenance records to the relevant M&E (Maintenance & Engineering) system.

Kalitta Air, based in Ypsilanti, Michigan has a very large Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) division where they overhaul, engines, airframes, and landing gear. They are deploying GE Digital’s Asset Transfer System® (ATS), a part of the Asset Records software suite, in a first-of-its-kind application to manage their external work, customized to fit the engine modules that the company overhauls. After the 80-day overhaul of an engine, the completed records have to be sent to the airline that owns the asset, so they have the records for their compliance needs.

Asset+Transfer+System helps streamline and simplify the way leased asset documentation is managed between airlines, lessors, and MROs. With two modules, records management and project management, users can drive efficiency throughout the leased asset lifecycle while assisting in compliance documentation.

“Kalitta is a dynamic organization with a huge heart and a well-disciplined work force, who deliver a top-shelf, quality product day in and day out. Moving to digital is key for our business because it helps us to speed the time to audit,” said Christopher Barks, Director of Quality for Kalitta Air. “GE Digital integration experts were critical enabling the digital flow with our Technical Operations and they did it fast. Implementation was done in eight weeks, when we were expecting 16 to 20 weeks.”

Key to the airline’s choice of ATS was support for e-signature and the ability to use tablets for data entry which is more efficient for getting data into the system. A specific goal is to go paperless, which is a key feature of the Asset Records, organizing all existing documents as part of a complete implementation. The software also allows for additional integration with external asset and contract software solutions.

“The Kalitta team has the desire, willingness, and ability to accomplish just about any task,” said Andrew Coleman, General Manager of GE Digital’s Aviation Software business. “They are known for using high-end technology to meet the needs of their customers, so we are honored that they are pioneering the use of our Asset Records software to meet the needs of their unique application.”

