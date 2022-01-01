Connect Airlines Deploys Asset Records Management System to Facilitate Paperless Operation

GE+Digital today announced that Connect+Airlines has chosen asset records management software to streamline the new airline’s management of maintenance work orders and help them to achieve a smarter, near paperless operation within their first year of operation. The operator will be the first airline operator to use unique QR code technology to speed adoption and connection to other tools and platforms within their operations.

Connect Airlines is a new regional airline based in the Greater Boston, Massachusetts area and part of Waltzing Matilda Aviation, a fast-growing private jet operator. Connect Airlines is starting its service with daily flights from Toronto, Canada to Philadelphia, and Chicago’s O’Hare airport.

GE Digital’s asset records management software, Asset+Records®, is designed to help operators to streamline aircraft records management. With cloud-based solutions, operators can digitize, index, and archive all maintenance records as well as effectively connect the records and data of internal and external IT platforms making them easily accessible for record search, administration, support, and processing.

Asset Records is a robust records management system that manages all the documents associated with aircraft lifecycle. Powered by Microsoft® Azure’s technology, it requires minimal IT infrastructure: organizations can simply connect through secure web-based access. Asset Records is ideal for anyone that needs better solutions for maintaining service records for their aircraft, whether owners, operators, lessors, or MROs.

“The GE Digital Asset Records software will allow us to organize, view, search, retrieve, download and transfer documents digitally to facilitate regulatory compliance within the leasing industry accepted ATA SPEC 2500 document structure,” said Dave Marcontell, Chief Operating Officer for Connect Airlines. “The modern, forward-thinking use of QR codes to transfer data among different IT platforms is meeting our objective to operate smarter and with a light footprint; critical for managing costs and compliance for a rapidly growing airline.”

The project management module within the system enables users to create aircraft transaction projects, view dashboards to see project status, view status of multiple projects in parallel, and interactively manage the lessor checklist status of required documentation. The module has a modern interface that will provide clear identification of stakeholders, documentation management status, and a digital master issues list to give an “at a glance” view of the project. Included in the tool is an administration module that provides users the ability to manage permissions, assets, and checklists.

“Our software enables customers like Connect Airlines to make data-driven decisions regarding real-time fleet health,” said Andrew Coleman, General Manager of GE Digital’s Aviation Software business. “From the airport to the back office, and everything in between, our software gives customers access to the data and expertise needed to run a successful world class operation.”

About Connect Airlines

Connect+Airlines is owned by Waltzing Matilda Airlines (WMA), a Boston based FAA Part 135 charter operator has started the process to add FAA Part 121 scheduled and non-scheduled services. WMA identified the need for a “smarter airline” and brought together aviation leaders and enthusiasts with over 150 years’ experience who share a common passion – to work and fly smarter. With the planes we fly, the technology we use, and the operations we run, Connect Airlines will deliver a quieter, cleaner, and healthier travel experience. Connect Airlines, the future of smarter, greener travel.

About GE Digital

GE Digital transforms how our customers solve their toughest challenges by putting industrial data to work. Our mission is to bring simplicity, speed, and scale to digital transformation activities, with industrial software that delivers breakthrough business outcomes. GE Digital’s product portfolio – including grid optimization and analytics, asset and operations performance management, and manufacturing operations and automation – helps industrial companies in the utility, power generation, oil & gas, aviation, and manufacturing sectors change the way industry works. For more information, visit www.ge.com%2Fdigital.

