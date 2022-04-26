MicroVision Releases Videos of Track Testing for Ground-Truth Data

REDMOND, WA / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2022 / MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS), a leader in MEMS-based solid-state automotive lidar and ADAS solutions, announced its release of a series of videos documenting track testing of its automotive lidar sensor and perception software.

"We are pleased with the progress our team is making with development of our integrated hardware and software solution as evidenced during the recent ground-truth testing with our demo car on a test track in Michigan," said Sumit Sharma, MicroVision's Chief Executive Officer. "To ensure safety, we believe it is critical to test solutions to key ADAS scenarios at highway speeds. We are releasing videos of these days at the test track to show how we expect our solution to enable highway safety for OEMs."

After releasing a sneak peek video on April 14, MicroVision released a seven-minute video yesterday, showcasing its solid-state lidar sensor and perception software operating on its demo car on an independent test track. MicroVision's team collected ground-truth data at highway speeds. The Company expects to release additional video vignettes of this track testing in the days to come.

Access to the videos can be found on MicroVision's social media sites, links for which can be found on its website at https://www.microvision.com. A direct link to the seven-minute video is https%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com%2Fwatch%3Fv%3DzgxbKIjmhWU.

MicroVision is a pioneering company in MEMS based laser beam scanning technology that integrates MEMS, lasers, optics, hardware, algorithms and machine learning software into its proprietary technology to address existing and emerging markets. The Company's integrated approach uses its proprietary technology today to develop automotive lidar sensors and provide solutions for advanced driver-assisted systems (ADAS), leveraging its experience building augmented reality micro-display engines, interactive display modules and consumer lidar modules.

