Cat Rock Capital Publishes Shareholder Q&A on Just Eat Takeaway.com ("JET") Upcoming Shareholder Vote

Cat Rock Capital Management LP (together with its affiliates, “Cat Rock Capital”), a long-term oriented investment firm and holder of approximately 14.8 million shares in the capital of Just Eat Takeaway.com NV (“Just Eat Takeaway.com”, “JET”, or “the Company”) (LSE: JET, AMS: TKWY), representing circa 6.9% of Just Eat Takeaway.com’s outstanding shares, today published a summary Q&A document for the benefit of the Company’s shareholders in advance of the upcoming Annual General Meeting (included below). Cat Rock again urges shareholders to VOTE AGAINST JET’s legacy Supervisory Board and CFO.

The summary Q&A document and Cat Rock’s prior releases are available at JustEatMustDeliver.com.

JET Shareholder Q&A

Question 1: Will removing four of six JET Supervisory Board members prevent or delay strategic action on Grubhub?

No. The two remaining Directors, Lloyd Frink and David Fischer, can approve a Grubhub transaction and recommend it to shareholders. Shareholders interested in learning more can refer to Article 7.6.9 of JET’s Articles of Association.

Question 2: How will voting against legacy Supervisory Board members improve JET?

A new and stronger JET Supervisory Board would improve performance in three areas:

Accountability : Hold management accountable for improving performance in critical functions like financial forecasting, strategic action, and investor relations. Strategy : Oversee the implementation of a rational strategy for creating value for all stakeholders. Strategic Action : Make sure that the interests of JET shareholders and other stakeholders are protected when management considers strategic options available to the Company.

As an example, if JET receives inbound interest for some or all its assets, shareholders need to know that JET management will decide based on the Company’s interests and not their own.

Alternatively, when JET management considers whether to pursue a “bigger is better” strategy that might overstretch the Company’s financial and operational capacity, a strong Supervisory Board can protect shareholder interests by making sure that JET management maintains operational focus and preserves financial flexibility.

Today, JET clearly needs a strong and assertive Supervisory Board to refocus the Company on its European core markets, improve its capitalization, and evaluate global consolidation opportunities when they arise.

Question 3: What is the process for securing new Supervisory Board members?

The two remaining Supervisory Board members (Lloyd Frink and David Fisher) will nominate new Supervisory Board members and call an Extraordinary General Meeting (“EGM”) to secure shareholder approval for the nominees. This EGM could occur as soon as June 2022. Given the need to secure shareholder approval, Mr. Frink and Mr. Fisher would consider shareholder perspectives as they make their nominations.

Cat Rock will provide any support possible to the two remaining members of JET’s Supervisory Board in the process of securing and nominating new members to the Supervisory Board. We would encourage other shareholders to do the same.

Cat Rock and other JET shareholders have deep relationships with executives who have the industry experience, corporate governance background, capital markets expertise, and gender diversity that JET requires. We are highly confident JET can secure an excellent Supervisory Board in a short period of time.

Question 4: What powers does the Supervisory Board possess?

JET’s Supervisory Board supervises, monitors, and advises the Management Board in developing the Company’s strategy, its financial reporting process, its relationship with shareholders, its financing, and any takeover process for the Company (see 3.4(a) and 3.4(c) of JET Supervisory Board Charter for additional detail).

Importantly, the Supervisory Board can propose removing members of the Management Board and nominate new members to both the Supervisory Board and the Management Board.

---

Appendix: Cat Rock Capital’s Just Eat Takeaway.com Annual General Meeting Vote Ballot

2.b. APPROVE REMUNERATION REPORT – For

2.c. ADOPT FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND STATUTORY REPORTS – For

3. AMEND REMUNERATION POLICY FOR MANAGEMENT BOARD – For

4.a. APPROVE DISCHARGE OF MANAGEMENT BOARD – Against

4.b. APPROVE DISCHARGE OF SUPERVISORY BOARD – Against

5.a. REELECT JITSE GROEN TO MANAGEMENT BOARD – Abstain

5.b. REELECT BRENT WISSINK TO MANAGEMENT BOARD – Against

5.c. REELECT JORG GERBIG TO MANAGEMENT BOARD – For

6.a. REELECT ADRIAAN NUHN TO SUPERVISORY BOARD – Against

6.b. REELECT CORINNE VIGREUX TO SUPERVISORY BOARD – Against

6.c. REELECT DAVID FISHER TO SUPERVISORY BOARD – For

6.d. REELECT LLOYD FRINK TO SUPERVISORY BOARD – For

6.e. REELECT JAMBU PALANIAPPAN TO SUPERVISORY BOARD – Against

6.f. REELECT RON TEERLINK TO SUPERVISORY BOARD – Against

7. GRANT BOARD AUTHORITY TO ISSUE SHARES – Against

8. AUTHORIZE BOARD TO EXCLUDE PREEMPTIVE RIGHTS FROM SHARE… – Against

9. AUTHORIZE REPURCHASE OF UP TO 10 PERCENT OF ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL – For

White & Case LLP and Loyens & Loeff N.V. serve as legal advisors to Cat Rock Capital.

About Cat Rock Capital Management LP

Cat Rock Capital Management LP is a long-term focused investment firm that manages capital on behalf of pension funds, endowments, foundations, and other institutional investors. It seeks to invest in a select number of high-quality companies, with a long-term approach that emphasizes deep fundamental research. Cat Rock Capital is based in Connecticut, USA and was founded in 2015 by Alex Captain.

