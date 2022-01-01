N-able is the Leader in Independent Testing Comparison of Secure Email Gateway Solutions

N-able, Inc. (NYSE: NABL), the solutions partner helping IT services providers deliver security, backup, and remote monitoring and management services, today announced its second VBSpam%2B+certification for N-able%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B+%3C%2Fsup%3EMail+Assure, with a final score of 99.94 in the latest VBSpam+comparative+review, an independent test conducted by the Virus+Bulletin, a leader in security software testing.

On only its third time participating in the VBSpam Test, N-able Mail Assure takes first place in the final score rankings. Test participants are known security vendors such as Fortinet (FortiMail), Bitdefender, Zoho Mail, and CleanMail, among others. Mail Assure received the highest VBSpam%2B+rating in both September 2021 and March 2022 from the VBSpam test that takes into consideration various types of unwanted and dangerous email, with a malware catch rate of 99.96% and zero false positives.

Email remains the number one delivery method for malware with most ransomware infection attempts perpetrated through this vector. N-able’s Secure Email Gateway, Mail+Assure, is cloud-based email security solution that helps customers stay in control and protects their inbound and outbound email using collective threat intelligence from over 23 million mailboxes. This unique approach stops both existing and previously unseen threats the very first time they reach an organization or employee, preventing phishing attacks and the loss of sensitive and confidential information.

The VBSpam test was conducted over 19 days and consisted of 394,101 emails. Of these, 389,888 were spam with the remainder composed of legitimate emails and newsletters.

“As the primary method hackers use to infect networks with malware, email continues to be a main security concern. The effectiveness of secure email gateway solutions is critical as high-profile ransomware outbreaks continue to make headlines and impact businesses globally,” said Marilena Levy, manager, product marketing, Mail Assure, N-able. “As this latest round of testing shows, N-able’s Mail Assure secure email gateway solution delivers world-class enterprise email protection without impacting legitimate business communications.”

“Since its debut in the VBSpam report in September 2021, N-able Mail Assure has performed consistently well, earning not one but two of our enhanced VBSpam certifications (VBSpam+). In our latest test it tops the 'Products Ranked by Final Score' table,” said Ionuț Răileanu, VBSpam Test Lead, Virus Bulletin. “We are looking forward to seeing how their testing journey continues with us.”

The full report can be found at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.virusbulletin.com%2Fvirusbulletin%2F2022%2F03%2Fvbspam-comparative-review%2F

N-able fuels IT services providers with powerful software solutions to monitor, manage, and secure their customers’ systems, data, and networks. Built on a scalable platform, we offer secure infrastructure and tools to simplify complex ecosystems, as well as resources to navigate evolving IT needs. We help partners excel at every stage of growth, protect their customers, and expand their offerings with an ever-increasing, flexible portfolio of integrations from leading technology providers. n-able.com

The N-ABLE, N-CENTRAL, and other N-able trademarks and logos are the exclusive property of N-able Solutions ULC and N-able Technologies Ltd. and may be common law marks, are registered, or are pending registration with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and with other countries. All other trademarks mentioned herein are used for identification purposes only and are trademarks (and may be registered trademarks) of their respective companies.

© 2022 N-able Solutions ULC and N-able Technologies Ltd. All rights reserved.

