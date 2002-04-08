Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Kicks Off Q2 Recombinant Spider Silk Production as Lab Increases Testing Throughput Nearly Ten Fold

ANN ARBOR, Mich., April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. ( KBLB) (“Company” or “Kraig Labs”), the biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of spider silk, announces that it has kicked off the first production run of the second quarter for its recombinant spider silk.

In support of the growing production capacity at the Company’s subsidiary, Prodigy Textiles, the laboratory team has dramatically increased the testing throughput. This quality testing is the bedrock upon which the Company has been growing its spider silk production operations. Once the team completes this testing cycle, it will have increased its throughput by nearly ten times that of Q1 2022.

This milestone marks a new baseline for production capacity and sets the Company on a trajectory to outgrow its existing factory capacity as early as Q2 2023. Outpacing the capacity of the existing factory space was anticipated and planning for additional production capacity is well underway.

“The groundwork for this capacity increase was laid with investments made at Prodigy in 2021,” said Company COO Jon Rice. “The leadership and team that we have put in place at Prodigy continue to hit their marks, and our investments in equipment and personnel are delivering the rewards we envisioned. I expect that we will have many exciting updates on Prodigy and the commercialization of our eco-friendly and cost effective spider silk in the coming months.”

