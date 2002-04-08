AITX's Subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices and Nightingale Security Announce Complete Autonomous Air and Ground Security Solution

Detroit, Michigan, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., (OTCPK:AITX), today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. (RAD) will offer special features to its ground-based security robots based on a collaboration with Nightingale Security. Nightingale Security develops fully autonomous, 24/7 physical security aerial drone systems equipped with real-time surveillance cameras & data gathering sensors.



The result of this development will be the security and facility management industry’s first integration of an aerial drone which is capable of being autonomously deployed by a mobile or stationary security robot. Conversely the integrated system will also allow for RAD’s mobile robot ROAMEO, and future RAD mobile solutions, to be dispatched by a Nightingale aerial drone.

“This is such an exciting advancement for RAD and the industries we serve,” said Steve Reinharz, CEO of AITX. “The integration of RAD’s award-winning stationary and mobile security solutions working side-by-side, up-and-down with Nightingale’s drone technology will give clients complete perimeter visibility and much needed quick response. RAD devices have logged well over 2 million hours of service, and Nightingale drones have flown over 35,000 missions. This is proven technology working together,” Reinharz continued.

“We are thrilled to be supporting RAD on the development of this innovative solution,” said Jack Wu, co-founder, and CEO of Nightingale Security. “RAD has an amazing lineup of mobile and stationary security robots that will integrated perfectly into the operation and autonomous control of our drones. The future of security is automation. Nightingale and RAD have already re-defined the word automation to mean autonomous. The combined ground and aerial security will be a valuable force multiplier to any existing human guard force! The industry will surely embrace the enhancements to their situational awareness with this combined solution, all at lower overall costs,” Wu concluded.

The companies confirmed that both organizations plan to offer the integrated solutions through their existing sales channels. “We expect to be able to go to market over the next few months,” added Reinharz. The live demonstrations of a RAD ROAMEO or ROSA autonomously initiating the deployment of a Nightingale drone within seconds of detecting a suspicious activity will be exhilarating,” Reinharz concluded.

RAD’s parent company AITX intends to file for listing on the OTCQB within 10 days of filing its YE2022 10-K.

Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) is a high-tech start-up that delivers robotics and artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex security challenges, and fuel new business ideas at reduced costs. RAD developed its advanced security robot technology from the ground up including circuit board design, and base code development. This allows RAD to have complete control over all design elements, performance, quality, and the user’s experience of all security robots whether SCOT™, ROSA™, Wally™, Wally HSO™, AVA™, ROAMEO™, or RAD Light My Way™. Read about how RAD is reinventing the security services industry by downloading the Autonomous Remote Services Industry Manifesto.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions ( AITX, Financial)

AITX is an innovator in the delivery of artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges and fuel new business ideas. Through its next-generation robotic product offerings, AITX’s RAD, RAD-M and RAD-G companies help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI, and strengthen business. AITX technology improves the simplicity and economics of patrolling and guard services and allows experienced personnel to focus on more strategic tasks. Customers augment the capabilities of existing staffs and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at drastically reduced cost. AITX solutions are well suited for use in multiple industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education, and healthcare. To learn more, visit www.aitx.ai, stevereinharz.com, www.r adsecurity .com and www.radlightmyway.com, or follow Steve Reinharz on Twitter @SteveReinharz .

