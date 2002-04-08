Telos Corporation Announces Xacta CMMC Offering in Microsoft Azure Marketplace

ASHBURN, Va., April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telos® Corporation ( TLS), a leading provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the world’s most security-conscious organizations, announced today its new Xacta® 360 Lite for Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification ( CMMC ) Virtual Machine Infrastructure (VMI) offering to automate and streamline the activities required for CMMC assessment.



CMMC is a unifying standard developed by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) to ensure that members of the defense supply chain apply sound cybersecurity and risk management practices in order to protect federal contract and controlled unclassified information. There are approximately 300,000 federal contractors that need to adhere to CMMC. In addition to traditional federal contractors, higher education and other organizations conducting research on behalf of the government will also need to comply with CMMC.

Available on the Azure Marketplace, Xacta 360 Lite CMMC VMI helps users quickly and easily navigate the CMMC assessment process from end-to-end. Developed to support contractors and vendors that require self-attestation or need to prepare for CMMC certification and assessment by a CMMC Third Party Assessment Organization (C3PAO), the Xacta 360 Lite CMMC VMI is a turnkey solution that is easy to set up and navigate. Customers can use up to five CMMC licenses for unique CMMC efforts, in addition to gaining access to basic training videos to help ease concerns and streamline the assessment process.

“Today’s threat landscape is categorized by increasingly frequent and complex cyberattacks, making cybersecurity maturity within the defense supply chain a critical concern for the Department of Defense,” said Hugh Barrett, chief product officer of Xacta solutions, Telos. “Many defense contractors who manage sensitive information for the DoD need help tackling the upcoming CMMC requirement, and our new Xacta CMMC offering aims to simplify and streamline the process, effectively saving contractors weeks of time.”

With the Xacta 360 Lite CMMC VMI offering, customers can quickly and easily:

Automate the process of preparing for a CMMC assessment;

Manage compliance with NIST SP 800-171 and CMMC within the same project and manage CMMC requirements across multiple DoD contracts;

Identify the data supply chain for Federal Contract Information (FCI) and Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI);

Create and maintain CMMC System Security Plan;

Generate a Supplier Performance Risk System (SPRS) Score using the NIST SP 800-171 DOD Scoring Methodology;

Log and track cyber incidents for DIBNet reporting; and

Monitor and maintain a certified environment for easier recertification.



For decades, Xacta 360 has supported some of the world’s most security conscious organizations. With Xacta 360 Lite for CMMC, Telos is providing a paired down version of the robust Xacta 360 offering, delivering a solution that is intuitive for the defense supply chain at a price most organizations can afford.

For more information about Telos’ Xacta 360 CMMC offerings, visit https://azuremarketplace.microsoft.com/en-us/marketplace/apps/teloscorporation.x360_lite_for_cmmc.

About Telos Corporation

Telos Corporation ( TLS) empowers and protects the world’s most security-conscious organizations with solutions for continuous security assurance of individuals, systems, and information. Telos’ offerings include cybersecurity solutions for IT risk management and information security; cloud security solutions to protect cloud-based assets and enable continuous compliance with industry and government security standards; and enterprise security solutions for identity and access management, secure mobility, organizational messaging, and network management and defense. The company serves commercial enterprises, regulated industries and government customers around the world.

