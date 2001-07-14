Weave's IT Channel Program Adds 250th Partner

Weave (NYSE: WEAV), the all-in-one customer communication platform for small business, has signed its 250th channel partner to its rapidly growing partner program.

Just over a year since launching the program, Weave has grown its reputation and brand by uniting with trusted partners in software decision-making for many small- and medium-sized businesses: Managed Service Providers (MSPs).

“Since launching our new channel partner program in Q3 2021, we’ve grown our footprint among some of the most powerful influencers in small business technology decision-making – Managed Service Providers,” said Roy Jackson, Senior Director of Channel Programs. “Growing the program to over 250 partners in less than a year is a major milestone. It showcases the growth and opportunity Weave represents to MSPs and IT solution providers serving our core markets dental, optometry and veterinarian practices.”

Small- and medium-sized healthcare businesses often rely on the guidance, support and ongoing advice of IT solution providers and MSPs to power the growth and stability of their business. Weave enables industry-leading IT solutions providers, such as TCG, iTelecom, Iris Solutions, MellinTech and Candid Solutions, to strengthen the businesses they service by offering Weave’s all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform, helping businesses attract, engage and retain customers.

"Since partnering with Weave, ManagePointe MSP Services Inc has been able to expand our services by offering a complete suite of communication tools with a world-class phone system,” said James Rotondo, CEO of ManagePointe MSP Services. “As a proud Weave partner, we are always excited to present the Weave offering to a prospective client and show them how it will make their operations more efficient and effective.”

In addition to its channel partner program, Weave’s partnership opportunities include integrations and strategic group offerings. Learn more about partnering+with+Weave+here.

About Weave

Weave is the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small business. From the first phone call to the final invoice and every touchpoint in between, Weave connects the entire customer journey. Weave’s software solutions transform how local businesses attract, communicate with and engage customers to grow their business. The first Utah company to join Y Combinator, Weave has set the bar for Utah startup achievement & work culture. In the past year, Weave has been included in the Forbes Cloud 100, Inc. 5000 fastest-growing companies in America, and Glassdoor Best Places to Work. To learn more, visit www.getweave.com%2Fnewsroom%2F

