LoopNet Soars Past Records for Quarterly Site Traffic in the First Quarter of 2022

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP), a leading provider of online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the property markets, announced today that LoopNet, the top online commercial real estate marketplace, experienced a record-breaking quarter for site traffic in the first quarter of 2022.

“Traffic is trending up and LoopNet is further establishing itself as the name brand for commercial real estate property searches among both tenants and investors,” said David Mele, President of LoopNet. “We experienced an unprecedented start to 2022, following a strong 2021 in which the site’s year-over-year direct traffic increased by 56%.”

LoopNet is ranked the No. 1 site and the No. 1 network in the industry with average monthly traffic of 11 million monthly unique visitors. January, February, and March of 2022 each recorded the highest traffic numbers in the network’s history, totaling over 31,375,000 unique visitors for the quarter.

LoopNet’s marketplace covers all commercial property categories, including office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hotel, land, specialty properties and investment properties. With 88% of potential tenants and investors searching for commercial real estate space online, LoopNet is essential to property owners and brokers marketing properties. Listings on LoopNet receive broad access to the professional commercial real estate community and significant exposure to the largest actively searching tenant and investor audience.

For more information about LoopNet and to browse available commercial real estate listings across the country, visit LoopNet.com.

About CoStar Group, Inc.

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) is a leading provider of online real estate marketplaces, information and analytics. Founded in 1987, CoStar conducts expansive, ongoing research to produce and maintain the largest and most comprehensive database of commercial real estate information. Our suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values, market conditions and current availabilities. STR provides premium data benchmarking, analytics and marketplace insights for the global hospitality industry. Ten-X provides a leading platform for conducting commercial real estate online auctions and negotiated bids. LoopNet is the most heavily trafficked commercial real estate marketplace online. Apartments.com, ApartmentFinder.com, ForRent.com, ApartmentHomeLiving.com, Westside Rentals, AFTER55.com, CorporateHousing.com, ForRentUniversity.com and Apartamentos.com form the premier online apartment resource for renters seeking great apartment homes and provide property managers and owners a proven platform for marketing their properties. Homesnap is an industry-leading online and mobile software platform that provides user-friendly applications to optimize residential real estate agent workflow and reinforce the agent-client relationship. Homes.com offers real estate professionals advertising and marketing services for residential properties. Realla is the UK’s most comprehensive commercial property digital marketplace. In France, BureauxLocaux is one of the largest specialized property portals for buying and leasing commercial real estate and Business Immo is widely recognized as a leading digital commercial real estate news provider in the country. Group’s websites attract tens of millions of unique monthly visitors. Headquartered in Washington, DC, CoStar Group maintains offices throughout the U.S., Europe, Canada and Asia. From time to time we plan to utilize our corporate website, www.costargroup.com, as a channel of distribution for material company information. For more information, visit www.costargroup.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220427006051/en/