BANCOLOMBIA S.A. ANNOUNCES FILING OF THE 2021 ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 20-F

Just now
PR Newswire

MEDELLÍN, Colombia, April 27, 2022

MEDELLÍN, Colombia , April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE: CIB) announces that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission – SEC.

The annual report can be downloaded from the SEC website www.sec.gov and in the following days will also be made available on Bancolombia's website in the Investor Relations section.

If you need a hard copy of our Form 20-F, please contact [email protected].

favicon.png?sn=MX39454&sd=2022-04-27 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bancolombia-sa-announces-filing-of-the-2021-annual-report-on-form-20-f-301534832.html

SOURCE Bancolombia S.A.

