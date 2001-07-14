CyberOptics Reports Strong First Quarter Operating Results

CyberOptics Corporation (Nasdaq: CYBE) today reported sales of $24.2 million for the first quarter of 2022 ended March 31, an increase of 37% from $17.7 million in the first quarter of 2021. Net income for the first quarter of 2022 was $3.6 million or $0.47 per diluted share, an increase of 149% from earnings of $1.4 million or $0.19 per diluted share in the year-earlier quarter.

Dr. Subodh Kulkarni, president and chief executive officer, commented, “Each of our product groups—3D and 2D sensors, semiconductor products and inspection/metrology systems—posted strong, double-digit sales growth in the first quarter of 2022. The competitive advantages of our portfolio of 3D Multi-Reflection Suppression® (MRS®) sensors and inspection systems and WaferSense® semiconductor sensors make us confident about CyberOptics’ second quarter and full-year prospects.”

Kulkarni added, “We are continuing to advance our line-up of WaferSense products and MRS-based sensors and inspection systems to continue to enable our customers to recognize significant improvements in yields, processes and productivity, particularly for their advanced applications. Additionally, we are investing in new sensor technologies to position CyberOptics for long-term growth in our targeted semiconductor and advanced SMT capital equipment markets.”

Sales of 3D and 2D sensors increased 27% year-over-year to $8.1 million in the first quarter of 2022. Within this category, sales of 3D MRS sensors rose 15% year-over-year to $4.9 million in this year’s first quarter. Semiconductor inspection and metrology applications are continuing to generate strong demand for our 3D MRS-based sensors. Sales of 3D and 2D sensors are forecasted to post solid growth on a year-over-year basis in the second quarter of 2022.

Sales of semiconductor sensors, principally our WaferSense line of sensors, increased 34% year-over-year to $6.8 million in the first quarter of 2022. Strong demand for semiconductor capital equipment is driving the sales growth of these yield and process improvement sensors. Sales of semiconductor sensors are again forecasted to post strong double-digit growth on a year-over-year basis in the second quarter of 2022.

Sales of inspection and metrology systems rose 49% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2022 to $9.4 million. First quarter sales of SQ3000™ Multi-Function inspection systems increased 45% year-over-year to $5.9 million as this product continues to gain traction among existing and new customers.Total SQ3000 sales related to mini-LED applications came to $619,000 in this year’s first quarter. New orders for mini-LED related inspection and metrology are expected in 2022.

First quarter system sales also benefited from customer acceptances of $1.0 million for 3D MX3000™ Final Vision Inspection systems and sensor kits for memory modules. New orders totaling $3.5 million for 3D MX3000 systems were received during the first quarter, which brought our quarter-ending MX backlog to $5.9 million. Orders in the current backlog are scheduled to be recognized as revenue over the balance of 2022. Reflecting normal sales fluctuations of capital equipment, sales of inspection and metrology systems are forecasted to be relatively flat on a year-over-year basis in the second quarter of 2022.

CyberOptics’ backlog at March 31, 2022 totaled a record $47.4 million, up from $47.3 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021 and $32.4 million at March 31, 2021. The company is forecasting sales of $25.0 to $28.0 million for the second quarter of 2022 ending June 30, compared to $25.2 million reported in the second quarter of 2021.

CyberOptics Corporation (www.cyberoptics.com) is a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-precision 3D sensing technology solutions. CyberOptics’ sensors are used for inspection and metrology in the SMT and semiconductor markets to significantly improve yields and productivity. By leveraging its leading edge technologies, the Company has strategically established itself as a global leader in high precision 3D sensors, allowing CyberOptics to further increase its penetration of key vertical markets. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, CyberOptics conducts worldwide operations through its facilities in North America, Asia and Europe.

Statements regarding the Company’s anticipated performance are forward-looking and therefore involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: a possible world-wide recession or depression resulting from the economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic; the negative effect on our revenue and operating results of the COVID-19 crisis on our customers and suppliers and the global supply chain; market conditions in the global SMT and semiconductor capital equipment industries; trade relations between the United States and China and other countries; the timing of orders and shipments of our products, particularly our 3D MRS SQ3000 and SQ3000+ Multi-Function systems and MX systems for memory module inspection; increasing price competition and price pressure on our product sales, particularly our inspection and metrology systems; the level of orders from our OEM customers; the availability of parts required to meet customer orders; unanticipated product development challenges; the effect of world events on our sales, the majority of which are from foreign customers; rapid changes in technology in the electronics and semiconductor markets; product introductions and pricing by our competitors; the success of our 3D technology initiatives; the market acceptance of our SQ3000 and SQ3000+ Multi-Function systems and products for semiconductor inspection and metrology; costly and time consuming litigation with third parties related to intellectual property infringement; the negative impact on our customers and suppliers due to past and future terrorist threats and attacks and any acts of war; the impact of lower gross margin MX3000 orders on our consolidated gross margin percentage in any future period; risks related to cancellation or renegotiation of orders we have received; and other factors set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CyberOptics will review its first quarter operating results in a conference call at 9:00 A.M. Eastern today. Investors can access the live call by dialing toll-free 800-289-0720 prior to the start of the call and providing the conference ID: 1829279. A webcast of the live conference call, which will be archived for 30 days, can be heard by visiting the investor relations section of the CyberOptics website, www.cyberoptics.com. A replay of the conference call, available one hour after the call, can be accessed by dialing 888-203-1112 and providing conference ID: 1829279. The replay will be available for 30 days.

CyberOptics Corporation Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Revenue $24,246 $17,732 Cost of revenue 12,652 9,353 Gross margin 11,594 8,379 Research and development expenses 2,929 2,761 Selling, general and administrative expenses 4,701 3,888 Income from operations 3,964 1,730 Interest income and other 85 22 Income before income taxes 4,049 1,752 Provision for income taxes 458 311 Net income $3,591 $1,441 Net income per share - Basic $0.49 $0.20 Net income per share - Diluted $0.47 $0.19 Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic 7,393 7,293 Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted 7,581 7,463 Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets March 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 (Unaudited) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $10,226 $13,684 Marketable securities 9,079 7,327 Accounts receivable, net 22,271 19,821 Inventories 30,048 27,602 Other current assets 2,076 1,672 Total current assets 73,700 70,106 Marketable securities 18,918 17,281 Intangibles and goodwill, net 1,717 1,741 Equipment and leasehold improvements, net 3,269 3,174 Right-of-use assets (operating leases) 1,916 2,052 Deferred tax assets 3,746 3,668 Total assets $103,266 $98,022 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Accounts payable $12,346 $10,275 Accrued expenses 4,689 5,017 Current operating lease liabilities 878 864 Total current liabilities 17,913 16,156 Other liabilities 401 391 Long-term operating lease liabilities 2,152 2,369 Total liabilities 20,466 18,916 Total stockholders' equity 82,800 79,106 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $103,266 $98,022

