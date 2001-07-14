NICE Actimize Positioned as Intelligent Fraud Detection Leader by GigaOm, Achieving Highest Possible Scores in Ten Categories

NICE Actimize, a NICE business (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced that it has been positioned as a Leader and Fast Mover in intelligent fraud detection by GigaOm, a leading global research and advisory firm. Positioning NICE Actimize as a Leader in its recent report titled, "GigaOm Radar for Intelligent Fraud Detection in Financial Transactions," the report also showed NICE Actimize as the singular, high-scoring platform-focused provider, with GigaOm’s “Platform Play” report axis designed to display a broader platform focus and commitment to a stronger feature set. ​To download a complimentary copy of the report, please click here.

NICE Actimize received the highest scores possible in seven out of eight areas in the Key Criteria category and the highest scores possible across three relevant areas in the Deployment Model category, highlighting its strengths in SaaS and Public Cloud. In the Key Criteria category, NICE Actimize's IFM-X Enterprise Fraud solution received the highest score possible in data management, machine learning types, machine learning lifecycle, fraud types, design & management, tool interface, and partner network & customization.

Stated Michael Azoff, GigaOm analyst and author of the report, “NICE Actimize is a major technology company specializing in financial crime and compliance and its end-to-end IFM-X enterprise fraud management platform continues to offer powerful capabilities in anti-fraud; it performed exceptionally well in our analysis and was rated inside the Leader circle.”

Within NICE Actimize's vendor profile, the GigaOm Intelligent Fraud Detection report stated, “The breadth of technology brought to bear is outstanding, from combining data feeds out of the integrated marketplaces, to building models by combining rules, ML, and advanced analytics. NICE Actimize can model one of the broadest ranges of fraud types on the market. NICE Actimize has a significant market footprint which, combined with its wide range of external data feed services, gives it high visibility into fraud patterns across clients globally.”

“NICE Actimize is dedicated to infusing advanced analytics across the entire client risk lifecycle,” said Craig Costigan, CEO, NICE Actimize. “Our solutions provide access to a wide variety of data sources for a comprehensive understanding of customers and their associated risk, making our fraud solutions industry leaders. Our innovative, flexible fraud platform leverages artificial intelligence-based solutions to meet the challenges of the ever-changing fraud landscape while lowering total cost of ownership.”

The GigaOm report also noted,“NICE Actimize leverages collective intelligence from across the industry using federated learning to create model features and further optimize models; as well as ascertain new and emerging threats across their client portfolio. Furthermore, this broad set of collective intelligence fuels industry trained models, that provide coverage and value to a client on day one. These models are re-trained over time based on client live data streams. NICE Actimize with its broad coverage is able to provide a cross-industry view of risk through easy-to-use dashboards, so fraud detection leaders can benchmark against trends as well as adapt to new potential threats.”

About NICE Actimize

NICE Actimize is the largest and broadest provider of financial crime, risk and compliance solutions for regional and global financial institutions, as well as government regulators. Consistently ranked as number one in the space, NICE Actimize experts apply innovative technology to protect institutions and safeguard consumers’ and investors’ assets by identifying financial crime, preventing fraud and providing regulatory compliance. The company provides real-time, cross-channel fraud prevention, anti-money laundering detection, and trading surveillance solutions that address such concerns as payment fraud, cybercrime, sanctions monitoring, market abuse, customer due diligence and insider trading. Find us at www.niceactimize.com, @NICE_Actimize or Nasdaq: NICE.

About NICE

With NICE (Nasdaq: NICE), it’s never been easier for organizations of all sizes around the globe to create extraordinary customer experiences while meeting key business metrics. Featuring the world’s #1 cloud native customer experience platform, CXone, NICE is a worldwide leader in AI-powered self-service and agent-assisted CX software for the contact center – and beyond. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, partner with NICE to transform - and elevate - every customer interaction. www.nice.com

