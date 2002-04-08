PyroGenesis Confirms Successful Site Acceptance Testing of Additional Drosrite™ System in North America

MONTREAL, Quebec, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (http://pyrogenesis.com) (TSX: PYR) ( PYR) (FRA: 8PY), a high-tech company (hereinafter referred to as the “Company” or “PyroGenesis”), that designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes advanced plasma processes and sustainable solutions which are geared to reduce greenhouse gases (GHG), is pleased to confirm that, further to the press releases dated April 20th, 2022, and April 25th, 2022, the Company’s DROSRITE™ technology has once again been successfully commissioned, this time at an existing North American automobile parts manufacturer client (the “Client”), and completed Site Acceptance Testing (SAT). The name of the Client remains anonymous for confidentiality reasons.



This system, which was part of a two-system order, originally intended for delivery to an Asian client and discussed in a previous press release, was subsequently fully paid for. Due to significant delays in the Asian client's ability to expand their facility, PyroGenesis sold the two units to an existing Client who assumed the contract. The contract was for two (2) DROSRITE™ systems, each with a capacity of 5,000 tons/year. Both systems were completed and delivered to the Client’s facility.

PyroGenesis' Client now has three (3) DROSRITE™ systems in operation. The fourth system will be commissioned upon an expected increase in production demand for the Client's offerings. Although these systems have been installed at the Client's facility for some time, the Client has chosen to commission them based on a predetermined production schedule.

“This is the fourth Drosrite™ system to pass a SAT in as many days,” said Mr. P. Peter Pascali, President and CEO of PyroGenesis. “This further strengthens our position, not only in primary aluminum production, but also in the downstream production process, especially in the aluminum-intensive automotive sector. Being selected as a solution provider in some of the largest dross recovery projects internationally, and with our proven technology, we strongly believe that PyroGenesis has now become one of the largest aluminum dross recovery solutions in the world while playing a major role in reducing industry emissions. I cannot overstate the recent increase in interest in our DROSRITE™ systems in light of the significant rise in aluminum prices.”

As previously disclosed, the Company once again confirms that it has 14 Drosrite™ systems either installed/in shipping or new ordered/requested, of which eleven (11) have been completed and are either on-site at the clients’ facilities or in the process of being shipped.

About PyroGenesis Canada Inc.

PyroGenesis Canada Inc., a high-tech company, is a leader in the design, development, manufacture and commercialization of advanced plasma processes and sustainable solutions which reduce greenhouse gases (GHG), and are economically attractive alternatives to conventional “dirty” processes. PyroGenesis has created proprietary, patented and advanced plasma technologies that are being vetted and adopted by multiple multibillion dollar industry leaders in four massive markets: iron ore pelletization, aluminum, waste management, and additive manufacturing. With a team of experienced engineers, scientists and technicians working out of its Montreal office, and its 3,800 m2 and 2,940 m2 manufacturing facilities, PyroGenesis maintains its competitive advantage by remaining at the forefront of technology development and commercialization. The operations are ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D certified, having been ISO certified since 1997. For more information, please visit: www.pyrogenesis.com.

