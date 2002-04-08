connectFirst Credit Union Selects nCino Across Multiple Lines of Business

TORONTO, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nCino, Inc. ( NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking and digital transformation solutions for the global financial services industry, today announced that Calgary’s connectFirst Credit Union (connectFirst) will deploy the nCino Bank Operating System® across multiple lines of business including nCino’s Commercial, Retail and Deposit Account Opening Solutions. The $4.6 billion-asset (CAD $5.9B) Canadian institution will move its business to a single, digital platform, which members can access anytime, anywhere. The execution of the cloud-first transformation will be led by Deloitte Canada, leveraging its nCino expertise and proven track record of helping financial institutions optimize and digitize their processes.



“We want Albertans to bank on a brighter future with us. We want them to know we understand them and that we want to help. We’re focused on providing customizable experiences for our members that meet the unique needs of all Albertans. Our partnership with nCino will be the next critical step on that digital transformational journey,” said Wellington Holbrook, CEO at connectFirst. “We’re building a credit union for the 2020’s, and nCino will support us to reimagine the services we can bring to our members through investments in our digital platforms. It’s an exciting time to be at connectFirst as we continue to invest in our members’ financial futures.”

connectFirst has been innovating all areas of its business to transform its digital banking infrastructure and technology. The nCino platform will provide a 360-degree client view and reporting capabilities that will enable the institution to break down internal business line silos and have greater visibility into the entire relationship with its commercial and retail clients. Deploying the nCino solution will also help connectFirst significantly reduce the time required to open new memberships and new accounts by incorporating automation and analytics into the process.

“connectFirst is committed to putting their members first and have proved it time and time again by investing back into their digital offerings,” said Cam Sterrett, SVP of EMEA & Canada Banking at nCino. “By bringing together multiple lines of business on a single end-to-end, cloud-based platform, we’re eager to see the value that the nCino platform can bring to the institution.”

nCino ( NCNO) is the worldwide leader in cloud banking. The nCino Bank Operating System® empowers financial institutions with scalable technology to help them achieve revenue growth, greater efficiency, cost savings and regulatory compliance. In a digital-first world, nCino's single cloud-based platform enhances the employee and client experience to enable financial institutions to more effectively onboard clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, and open deposit and other accounts across lines of business and channels. Transforming how financial institutions operate through innovation, reputation and speed, nCino is partnered with more than 1,750 financial institutions of all types and sizes on a global basis. For more information, visit www.ncino.com.

connectFirst Credit Union one of the largest and most successful credit unions in Canada, is a full-service financial institution with over $6 billion in assets under administration. Connect First employs over 750 Albertans who provide a range of financial products and advice in more than 40 communities across central and southern Alberta. It serves 125,000 members through its trusted local brands of First Calgary Financial, Chinook Financial, Mountain View Financial and Legacy Financial and a community-focused approach to banking.

Deloitte provides audit and assurance, consulting, financial advisory, risk advisory, tax, and related services to public and private clients spanning multiple industries. Deloitte serves four out of five Fortune Global 500® companies through a globally connected network of member firms in more than 150 countries and territories bringing world-class capabilities, insights, and service to address clients’ most complex business challenges. Deloitte LLP, an Ontario limited liability partnership, is the Canadian member firm of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited. Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee, and its network of member firms, each of which is a legally separate and independent entity.

