Trust Stamp Launches Biometric Multi-Factor Authentication Solution

Atlanta, GA, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trust Stamp ( IDAI, Euronext Growth: AIID ID), the Privacy-First Identity CompanyTM, announces the launch of its Biometric Multi-Factor Authentication (Biometric MFATM) solution. The first-of-its-kind Biometric MFATM streamlines robust identity assurance with a simple selfie. Built on Trust Stamp’s advanced biometric tokenization, Biometric MFATM is spoof-resistant, verifies liveness, and replaces or supplements vulnerable one-time passcodes (“OTP”).

Learn more about the transformational Biometric MFATM solution and become a Trust Stamp partner here.

Biometric MFATM sits wherever OTP is currently deployed in an authentication process, providing a low-friction alternative that is more secure and privacy-positive. With one step, Biometric MFATM adds a second and third authentication factor by testing liveness and irreversibly tokenizing data from a simple selfie, eliminating the need for passcodes from SMS, email, authenticator apps, or hardware tokens.

Trust Stamp’s biometric authentication and data tokenization technologies have demonstrated success in enterprise implementations, with increased customer retention and reduced fraud losses. With established efficiency at scale, the unique Biometric MFATM offering is at the cutting-edge of digital transformation. Forward-thinking organizations can now craft dynamic digital journeys that keep pace with global customer desires and needs, as well as the evolving fraud landscape.

“Device-based multi-factor authentication is vulnerable,” says Kinny Chan, Trust Stamp’s Chief Commercial Officer. “Passwords and passcodes aren’t enough to ensure that genuine, authorized users are accessing their own accounts or initiating transactions. Biometric MFATM lets partners layer intuitive, convenient, and seamless identity authentication where vulnerable passcodes are used today.”

Trust Stamp’s Identity Orchestration Platform streamlines delivery and implementation of the Company’s technologies through a low-code approach. With applicability across the full identity lifecycle, including onboarding, KYC/AML, Biometric MFATM, account recovery, fraud prevention, compliance, and more, the platform puts partners in a position to develop and deliver value-added solutions, create new business opportunities, and grow commercial potential with innovative, privacy-first services.

About Trust Stamp

Trust Stamp, the Privacy-First Identity CompanyTM, is a global provider of AI-powered identity services for use in multiple sectors including banking and finance, regulatory compliance, government, real estate, communications, and humanitarian services. Its technology empowers organizations with advanced biometric identity solutions that reduce fraud, protect personal data privacy, increase operational efficiency, and reach a broader base of users worldwide through its unique data transformation and comparison capabilities.

Located in seven countries across North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa, Trust Stamp trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market ( IDAI) and Euronext Growth in Dublin (Euronext Growth: AIID ID). Founded in 2016 by Gareth Genner and Andrew Gowasack, the company now employs over 100 people.

