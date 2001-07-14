BigCommerce Named a Strong Performer in B2C and B2B Commerce Solutions, Q2 2022 Evaluations

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established B2C and B2B brands, today announced it was named a Strong Performer by Forrester Research in both The Forrester Wave™: B2C Commerce Solutions, Q2 2022 and The Forrester Wave™: B2B Commerce Solutions, Q2 2022 reports.

BigCommerce received the highest possible score in 11 criteria in the Forrester Wave™ B2C evaluation: Role-based Access Management, Customer Success and Support, Promotions Management, Practitioner UX, Architecture, Extensibility and Integration Tools, Product Vision, Performance, Innovation Roadmap, Partner Ecosystem and Commercial Model.

The Forrester Wave™ B2C report cites BigCommerce’s “roadmap is one of the strongest in this evaluation” and the B2B report notes BigCommerce has a “strong performance against its product vision” as well as having “strength in architecture, third-party channels, and extensibility and integration.”

The Forrester Wave™ B2C and B2B reports also cite feedback from customers regarding their experience using the platform. In BigCommerce’s vendor profile, the Forrester Wave™ B2C report notes that “reference customers are enthusiastic about BigCommerce as a trusted partner.”

“BigCommerce has been ambitious in executing our product roadmap over the last year, which in turn has attracted more mid-market and enterprise brands looking for a trusted platform to give them a solid digital transformation competitive advantage,” said Meghan Stabler, senior vice president at BigCommerce. "We believe our placement as a Strong Performer, along with the feedback from our merchants, validates that BigCommerce is leading a new era of ecommerce with our open SaaS approach, making it the most open and flexible platform available for B2C or B2B merchants.”

To read the full reports, access The Forrester Wave™: B2C Commerce Solutions, Q2 2022 here and The Forrester Wave™: B2B Commerce Solutions, Q2 2022 here.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading open software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers merchants of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. BigCommerce provides merchants sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2C and B2B companies across 150 countries and numerous industries use BigCommerce to create beautiful, engaging online stores, including Ben & Jerry’s, Molton Brown, S.C. Johnson, Skullcandy, SoloStove, Ted Baker and Vodafone. Headquartered in Austin, BigCommerce has offices in London, Kyiv, San Francisco, and Sydney. For more information, please visit www.bigcommerce.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

