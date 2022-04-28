Cybersecurity in Orbit: Sollensys Signs ETA Space

Eta Space has engaged Sollensys to keep its space infrastructure and cryogenic refueling depots safe from data pirates set on holding civilization's new frontier for ransom; The Space Coast startup's first orbital test platform launches in 2024

PALM BAY, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2022 / Sollensys Corp (OTCQB:SOLS), one of the first major cyber security companies specializing in ransomware recovery built on blockchain technology, announced today a new customer deal with Eta Space, the cryogenic propellant management company building service depots in space to advance our space economy infrastructure. The deal lays a path to keep important test data - expected to be in orbit by 2024 - safe from the threat of hacking. The announcement was made by Sollensys CEO Don Beavers and Eta Space CEO Bill Notardonato, a 30- year NASA veteran.

To achieve a fully functioning space economy we not only need to solve for feeding and housing the brave pioneering space workers but safely transporting them as well. The partnership between Eta Space and Sollensys will use the first blockchain-based cybersecurity safety net to thwart the threats of ransomware and data loss in space.

Eta Space has won two major development awards from NASA to advance their work in improving efficiencies in design and operation for cryogenic propellant management systems. One of their premier orbital test platforms is LOXSAT, which is a specialized mission focused on furthering our understanding of how ultra-cold liquids, such as cryogenic oxygen, behave in space and in the absence of gravity.

Sollensys presently deploys its technology to keep on-planet financial, government, medical and other industries safe from ransomware. Rather than starting with penetrable endpoints, Sollensys begins with securing a copy of what the hackers want most to hold hostage and corrupt: organizations' digital intellectual property and operational data. Sollensys exists to ensure companies never pay a ransom and their business can continue swiftly by safeguarding an immutable and uncorrupted copy of their critical data.

"The mission of Sollensys is to create a next generation blockchain cybersecurity company that makes the world - and now space - safer for all of us by creating a

ransomware safety net with our blockchain archive server," said Don Beavers, CEO of Sollensys Corp. "We are honored that ETA Space chose our technology solution to safeguard their mission critical data."

"The future of reliable cybersecurity recovery is happening today in Palm Bay, on the Florida Space Coast," said Bill Notardonato, CEO of Eta Space. "We are grateful to be working with Don Beavers and his team at Sollensys. His talented team of engineers have harnessed the multifaceted capabilities of blockchain technology into an agile cybersecurity solution. While we develop mission hardware to collect novel orbital test data that is essential to the future of space exploration and commercialization, it is imperative to protect that data as well as our intellectual property. Sollensys is making that happen."

About Sollensys

Sollensys Corp is a math, science, technology, and engineering solutions company offering products that ensure its clients' data integrity through collection, storage, and transmission. Our innovative flagship product is the Blockchain Archive Server, a turnkey, off-the-shelf, blockchain solution that works with virtually any hardware and software combinations currently used in commerce, without the need to replace or eliminate any part of the client's data security that is being utilized. The Company recently introduced its second product offering-the Regional Service Center which offers small businesses the same state of the art technology previously available only to large or very well-funded companies.

For more information please visit: https://www.sollensys.com .

About ETA Space

Eta Space was founded in 2019 by former NASA and contractor personnel with over 130 years of combined experience in CFM. The company is looking to leverage this experience to develop in-space propellant depots to enable the next phase of commercial space exploration. Eta Space is also actively developing several other cryogenic energy systems, including LOX/LH2 depots in orbit and on the Moon, lunar mobility systems, cryogenic ground support equipment for launch applications, and hydrogen energy systems for Earth applications.

For more information please visit: https://etaspace.com

