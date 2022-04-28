Osceola Gold April Operational Mining Update

WEIRTON, WV / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2022 / Osceola Gold, a precious metal mining company that focuses on the development and exploration of gold and other precious metal mining projects, is moving into the next phase of operations starting the week of May 2nd.

As the first phase of operations is almost concluded, the operational management team is scheduled to be back on-site on May 4th, to finalize a few logistics, including the last geologist walk through of key prospective areas, expansion of the excavation pond, to account for increased filtering capacity, and to complete final machinery maintenance along with some required minor compliance updates.

Due to environmental factors outside of the Company's control, April operations ran slightly behind, but the project continues on pace.

Updates are slated to be provided directly from the mine next week, to present investors with visual insight into the areas determined as most advantageous, with a comprehensive overview of on-site processing.

Viable Production Targets are still on track to be provided in June and management still foresees results of over a gram per ton.

About Osceola Gold

Osceola Gold develops its projects in the State of Nevada with the corporate office in Weirton, VA. Osceola Gold has rights to mining claims in the Osceola Mining district in Mary Ann Canyon, which is situated about 30 miles north of Ely, Nevada. This area is one of the most prolific gold areas in the State of Nevada. The largest Nugget in Nevada was found in Mary Ann Canyon and the Osceola Mining District. For more information on Osceola Gold, please visit https://www.oscigold.com.

Updates can be viewed on Twitter: https://twitter.com/osceolagold

Forward-Looking Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include words such as 'anticipate,' 'if,' 'believe,' 'plan,' 'estimate,' 'expect,' 'intend,' 'may,' 'could,' 'should,' 'will,' and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements, as described in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available for review at www.sec.gov, to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Thomas More

[email protected]

SOURCE: Osceola Gold

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/699242/Osceola-Gold-April-Operational-Mining-Update





