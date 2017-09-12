3M and Innovative Automation collaborate to help customers automate key bonding applications with Robotic Tape System

PR Newswire

Solution automates tape applications to improve quality, enhance productivity and reduce labor reliance

ST. PAUL, Minn., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 3M, a global leader in commercial bonding solutions, and Innovative Automation Inc., an integrator and provider of high-quality automation systems, are joining together to provide industrial manufacturers with an automated solution for tape applications that require precision, repeatability and high output. The RoboTape™ System for 3M™ Tape allows industrial manufacturers to take advantage of the benefits of 3M Tape in their assembly processes while maximizing production throughput, improving quality, reducing or re-tasking manual labor and limiting re-work.

To meet the needs of industrial customers facing labor shortages and increasing costs, manufacturers need advanced solutions. This collaboration between 3M and Innovative Automation provides an improved way to apply 3M Tapes precisely for high-volume applications at production speeds that aren't achievable with manual tape application. The system has been carefully optimized to meet the demands of manufacturing, while providing additional features to streamline operation and maintenance.

The RoboTape™ System for 3M™ Tape includes the following features:

Pre-configured and optimized for a variety of 3M™ VHB™ Tapes.

Includes the payout -- or unwind stand -- capable of zero-downtime spool changes, a patent-pending feed system and a lightweight applicator head.

Flexible design that can be integrated onto small or large industrial robots or cobots from a variety of robot OEMs to match customer preferences.

Adjustable for foam, felt and attachment tapes.

Utilizes level wound rolls of 3M™ VHB™ Tape to achieve extended run times and minimize material handling.

The launch of the co-branded system with Innovative Automation provides a new solution to customers who are moving toward automation and looking to increase productivity in their operations.

"At 3M, we are focused on helping our customers improve bonding accuracy and outcomes wherever they are in their automation journey and this system is another step forward for industrial manufacturing," said Chris Goralski, president of 3M's Industrial Adhesives and Tapes Division. "We are thrilled to be working with Innovative Automation to help bring our customers new ways to support their applications."

Innovative Automation's technology and integration capabilities help customers reach their manufacturing goals and they have been developing novel ways to accomplish this with tape. "This system gives us a chance to combine our unique technology and automation experience with 3M's bonding expertise in a way that supports customers looking to improve their production capabilities. We are excited for how this collaboration with 3M will move the industry forward." said Steve Loftus, Founder of Innovative Automation.

The RoboTape™ System for 3M™ Tape debuted at the ATX West show in Anaheim, CA on April 12 and will also be demonstrated at the following trade shows this year:

Automate – June 6-9, Detroit

3M Open Future Technology Experience – July 18-24, Minneapolis

International Manufacturing and Technology Show (IMTS) – September 12-17, Chicago

For more information about The RoboTape™ System for 3M™ Tape, visit https://engage.3m.com/RoboTape or www.RoboTape.com/3M.

About 3M

At 3M, we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily as our employees connect with customers all around the world. Learn more about 3M's creative solutions to global challenges at www.3M.com or on Twitter @3M or @3MNews.

About Innovative Automation

Since 1989, Innovative Automation Inc. has provided industry with factory automation solutions for Fortune 500 companies in Canada, United States, Mexico, the United Kingdom, the Czech Republic, China and Japan. Innovative is a full-service automation supplier with inhouse expertise to take projects from concept through design, manufacturing, build, programming, development and commissioning at the customer's site. The range of custom standalone cells to large robotic automation systems produced by Innovative Automation, service the Automotive, Consumer Products, Electronics, Pharmaceutical and Medical Device industries.

