DIRTT to release 2022 first quarter financial results May 4

CALGARY, Alberta, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (“DIRTT” or the “Company”) ( DRTT, TSX: DRT), a global leader in industrialized construction that empowers organizations, together with construction and design leaders, to build high-performing, adaptable, interior environments will release its first quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, May 4th, 2022, after markets close.



A conference call and webcast for the investment community is scheduled for Thursday, May 5th, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. MDT (10:00 a.m. EDT). The call and webcast will be hosted by Ken Sanders, board chair, Geoff Krause, chief financial officer and interim co-chief executive officer, Jeff Calkins, chief operating officer and interim co-chief executive officer and Kim MacEachern, director of investor relations.

The conference call will be broadcast live in listen-only mode available through the company website at dirtt.com/investors. Alternatively, click here to listen to the live webcast.

To join by telephone, dial +1-800-319-4610 (toll-free in North America) or +1-604-638-5340 (international). Please dial in a minimum of 15 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a timely connection to the call.

Investors are invited to submit questions to [email protected] before the call. Supplemental information slides will be available within the webcast and at dirtt.com/investors prior to the call start.

A replay of the webcast will be available online and on DIRTT’s website.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

DIRTT is a global leader in industrialized construction. Its system of physical products and digital tools empowers organizations, together with construction and design leaders, to build high-performing, adaptable, interior environments. Operating in the commercial, healthcare, education and public sector markets, DIRTT’s system provides total design freedom, and greater certainty in cost, schedule and outcomes.

Headquartered in the US and Canada, DIRTT trades on Nasdaq under the symbol “DRTT” and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “DRT”.