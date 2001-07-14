Dexcom Updates First Quarter 2022 Conference Call for April 28, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time

DexCom%2C+Inc. has updated its first quarter 2022 earnings call due to technical difficulties with the conference call provider. The conference call will now start at 5:30 p.m. (Eastern Time). The link to the webcast will be available on the DexCom, Inc. investor relations website at investors.dexcom.com and will be archived there for future reference.

To listen to the conference call, please dial (866) 374-5140 (US/Canada) or (404) 400-0571 (International) and use the confirmation number "41691074#" approximately five minutes prior to the start time.

About DexCom, Inc.

