IJJCorp Is Announcing the Launch of the MONTECH NFT Drop Marketplace Is a Full-Service Subscription Platform. The Official Launch Date Is May 16, 2022.

SILVER SPRING, MD / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2022 / IJJ Corporation (IJJCorp), (OTC PINK:IJJP) NTF platform title the NFT Drop Marketplace.

IJJP News Headliner: IJJCorp is announcing the launch of the MONTECH NTF Drop Marketplaces, a full-service subscription platform. The official as of May 16, 2022.

The NFT Drop platform is a Montech Intellectual Property offered as a stand-alone version to customers.

The decision to move into subscription service was after several groups of Artists and Creatives indicated their willingness to bring their buyers to an innovative new business approach to the NFT Drop marketplace.

NFT Drop is the release of a non-fungible token. We built NFT Smart contracts that allow users to mint NFTs and send them to the users after minting. Marketplaces also allow NFT holders to trade their NFTs with other people on the marketplace. One of the services we render at Montech is to help Artists or Creatives convert their digital assets into NFTs and make these NFTs available to the general public for minting.

Marketplace. We have built ERC721 & ERC 1155 marketplaces.

UPDATE: The Definitive Acquisition Agreement (DAA) fulfilments:

We halted any announcements until some internal terms were agreed upon, tied to the DAA.

The DAA had some legal conditions which needed to finalization.

The following two documents are now properly supported. Release date May 3, 2022

Filing a 13D (amended) for acquiring 1% or more of any class of stock in a company, The 8K filing.

The integration of financials and business functions is on schedule.

In closing, the above information is for IJJP Shareholders and Market Makers.

In addition, we will resume posting on Twitter and LinkedIn and submit press releases providing News on material events, task projections, or any discoveries as they occur.

IJJ Corp: IJJ Corp is an ambitious, innovative company offering Business Processing as a Service (BPaaS) and a Blockchain Cryptographic exchanger within a private network designed to give access to investors, budget funding, and networking business services.

The Company intends to continue developing and integrating services and products to bring its clients the most comprehensive, innovative, turnkey solutions and management services.

CONTACT: [email protected]

Safe Harbor Statement: The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," and "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced details, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

