DiDi Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2021

DiDi Global Inc. (“DiDi” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DIDI), the world’s leading mobility technology platform, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 2, 2022.

The annual report can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.didiglobal.com. The Company will also provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request.

About DiDi Global Inc.

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE: DIDI) is the world’s leading mobility technology platform. It offers a wide range of app-based services across Asia Pacific, Latin America and other global markets, including ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch and other forms of shared mobility as well as auto solutions, food delivery, intra-city freight and financial services.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220428006400/en/