Safran Aircraft Engines Selects Ansys Simulation Software to Support Sustainable Next-Generation Aircraft Engines' Development

Safran Aircraft Engines will employ Ansys' leading simulation solutions for an improved, end-to-end structural and thermal simulation workflow in new aircraft engine programs

Ansys will support Safran Aircraft Engines commitment to develop sustainable technologies with advanced simulation tools for structural and thermal design and validation

Safran Aircraft Engines will reduce development time and cost for cutting-edge aircraft engines solutions by leveraging Ansys' robust and predictively accurate solvers

The collaboration will enable pioneering structural design advancements for the aviation industry

PITTSBURGH, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- World-leading aircraft engine manufacturer Safran Aircraft Engines will implement Ansys' (NASDAQ: ANSS) industry-leading finite element analysis (FEA) tools as an end-to-end structural and thermal simulation solution in new programs for developing next-generation aircraft engines. The integration will support aviation sustainability efforts while advancing Safran Aircraft Engine's productivity and cost-efficiency.

Safran Aircraft Engines will deploy Ansys Mechanical FEA software for design and validation in the CFM RISE1 technology Program, which is driven by the worldwide aviation industry commitment to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050. Simulation is an important technology to accelerate the development of novel, sustainable-by-default technologies, while also upgrading existing technologies to meet energy efficiency standards.

As such, the RISE program will leverage Ansys' robust simulation tools to support three main technology pillars, including an advanced open fan architecture, new materials, and hybrid electrification capabilities to enable the reduction of fuel consumption and CO 2 emissions by more than 20% compared to today's most efficient engines.

"Ansys' best-in-class simulation software and deep understanding of the challenges of our industry will enable us to support our engineers to develop sustainable technologies for our future aircraft engine programs," said Michel Brioude, vice president of engineering, research, and technology at Safran Aircraft Engines. "By leveraging Ansys' tools, Safran Aircraft Engines will benefit from improved usability, a streamlined workflow, and a set of technologies that enables scalability and optimizes our research and development process through virtual prototyping."

Thermal and mechanical engineers at Safran Aircraft Engines will harness Ansys' simulation solutions for advanced engine developments, including sophisticated structural designs such as an open unducted fan, upgraded composite material to combat higher temperatures, and hybrid electrification to lower emissions. Additionally, high-fidelity solver features such as fluid–structure interaction capabilities and faster solve times will allow Safran Aircraft Engines to slash development time with a significant reduction in simulation workflow compared to the company's previous FEA tools.

"Safran Aircraft Engines is a world leader in aircraft engine manufacturing, delivering top-of-the-line equipment, and Ansys is a global leader in simulation, providing top-quality FEA software for structural analysis and technology," said Shane Emswiler, senior vice president of products at Ansys. "After many years of close collaboration, we are thrilled to announce that Ansys simulation software will now help Safran Aircraft Engines engineers design groundbreaking innovations for aircraft engines that meet sustainability standards, while reducing development time and costs to better serve the aviation industry more quickly and efficiently."

Ansys will offer technical support to Safran Aircraft Engines as they integrate the software in current and future developments.

1 Revolutionary Innovation for Sustainable Engines.

