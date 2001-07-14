NANO-X IMAGING LTD Files 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F

NANO-X IMAGING LTD ("Nanox" or the "Company," Nasdaq: NNOX), an innovative medical imaging technology company, today announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on May 2, 2022. The annual report on Form 20-F, which contains the Company’s audited consolidated financial statements, can be accessed on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at www.nanox.vision under “Financials” in the Investors section.

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing its audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request. Requests should be directed to Investor Relations, at [email protected].

About Nanox

Nanox (NASDAQ: NNOX) is focused on applying its proprietary medical imaging technology and solutions to make diagnostic medicine more accessible and affordable across the globe. The vision of Nanox is to increase the early detection of medical conditions that are discoverable by medical image technologies based on X-rays, which we believe is key to increasing early prevention and treatment, improving health outcomes, and, ultimately, saving lives. We are developing a holistic imaging solution, which includes the Nanox System, comprised of the Nanox.ARC using our novel MEMs X-ray source technology, and the Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud software, integrated with AI solutions and teleradiology services. Our vision is to increase early detection of medical conditions that are discoverable by X-ray by improving access to imaging, reducing imaging costs, and enhancing imaging efficiency, which we believe is key to increasing early prevention treatment, improving health outcomes and ultimately saving lives. For more information, please visit www.nanox.vision.

