Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

4 Buffett-Munger Stocks With Solid Gains Year to Date

Berkshire Hathaway makes list of Buffett-Munger stocks that gained over past 4 months

Author's Avatar
Just now
Summary
  • Several stocks in the Buffett-Munger model portfolio have solid gains year to date.
  • The stocks include Buffett's insurance conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway.
Article's Main Image

Of the stocks in the Buffett-Munger model portfolio as of January, four have posted solid gains year to date: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (

BRK.A, Financial)(BRK.B, Financial), Allstate Corp. (ALL, Financial), Ingles Markets Inc. (IMKTA, Financial) and Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (CP, Financial).

The Buffett-Munger Screener, a Premium feature of GuruFocus, applies Berkshire co-managers

Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) and Charlie Munger (Trades, Portfolio)’s four-criteria approach to investing: understandable business, favorable growth prospects, shareholder-oriented management and attractive prices.

As of Monday, the Buffett-Munger model portfolio has gained a cumulative 315.16% since its inception in 2009, averaging an annualized return of approximately 8.55% over the past 10 years.

Berkshire Hathaway

Class A shares of Berkshire Hathaway (

BRK.A, Financial) traded around $483,760.17, up approximately 7.47% year to date while Class B shares (BRK.B, Financial) traded around $320.36, up approximately 7.97% year to date. The stock is modestly overvalued based on Monday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.10.

1521147301983232000.png

The Omaha, Nebraska-based insurance conglomerate said during its annual meeting on Saturday that net earnings for the first quarter came in at $5.46 billion, down 53% from the prior-year quarter's earnings of $11.71 billion, driven primarily by declines in insurance underwriting earnings.

1521148778088833024.png

Berkshire said in its quarterly report that the Covid-19 pandemic, geopolitical concerns and disruption of supply chains continued hampering most of its operating businesses.

The insurance conglomerate has a GF Score of 90 out of 100, driven by a growth rank of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rank of 8 out of 10 despite financial strength, momentum and GF Value ranking just between 5 and out 6 out of 10.

1521152400772112384.png

Berkshire’s profitability ranks 8 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a 3.5-star business predictability rank and profit margins and returns that are outperforming more than 90% of global competitors.

1521153614935040000.png

Gurus with holdings in Berkshire include

Bill Gates (Trades, Portfolio)’ foundation trust and Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio).

1521154221381066752.png

Allstate

Shares of Allstate (

ALL, Financial) traded around $127.70, up approximately 8.28% year to date. The stock is modestly undervalued based on Monday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.87.

1521156303915917312.png

The Northbrook, Illinois-based property and casualty insurance company has a GF Score of 92 out of 100, driven by a rank of 10 out of 10 for growth and momentum, a profitability rank of 8 out of 10, a GF Value rank of 7 out of 10 and a financial strength rank of 5 out of 10.

1521157590225068032.png

Allstate’s profitability ranks 8 out of 10 on the back of a five-star business predictability rank and 10 years of profitability out of the past 10 years.

1521161902204461056.png

Gurus with holdings with Allstate include

Robert Bruce (Trades, Portfolio)’s Bruce & Co. and Louis Moore Bacon (Trades, Portfolio)’s Moore Capital Management.

1521162783687778304.png

Ingles Markets

Shares of Ingles Markets traded around $94.87, up approximately 8.23% year to date. The stock is significantly overvalued based on Monday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.84.

1521167300080771072.png

The Black Mountain, North Carolina-based supermarket company has a GF Score of 80 out of 100, driven by a growth rank of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rank of 9 out of 10 despite momentum and GF Value ranking below 4 out of 10.

1521168032674684928.png

Canadian Pacific

Shares of Canadian Pacific traded around $72.51, up approximately 1.99% year to date. The stock is modestly overvalued based on Monday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.19.

1521169038565253120.png

The Calgary, Alberta-based railroad company has a GF Score of 93 out of 100, driven by a rank of 10 out of 10 for profitability and growth and a momentum rank of 9 out of 10 despite financial strength and GF Value ranking just between 4 and 5 out of 10.

1521169345089183744.png

Canadian Pacific’s profitability ranks 10 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a 4.5-star business predictability rank and profit margins outperforming more than 90% of global competitors.

1521201925419245568.png

Also check out:

Disclosures

I am/we currently own positions in the stocks mentioned, and have NO plans to sell some or all of the positions in the stocks mentioned over the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus