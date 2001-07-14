Polaris RZR Factory Racing's Mitch Guthrie Jr. Scores Impressive Second Overall in 1500 Unlimited Buggy Class and First UTV in All-New RZR Pro R

The Polaris RZR Factory Racing team, presented by Progressive Insurance, had an incredible finish in the Nevada desert this past Saturday at the 2022 Best In The Desert Jimco Racing Silver State 300. Mitch Guthrie Jr. shocked the competition as he finished second overall and second in the 1500 Unlimited Buggy class competing in an all-new RZR Pro R. Guthrie faced stiff competition, as he was slated against 35 other unlimited cars and trucks, and more than 100 UTVs. He put on a stellar racing performance throughout the 300-mile event crossing the finish line a mere 12-seconds behind the first overall vehicle. Even more astonishing, he finished 23-minutes faster than the top UTV class finisher.

“Today was a noteworthy day for the whole Polaris Racing team. We were 12 seconds from an overall win, which is an accomplishment by itself, and dominated the day among all UTVs. Mitch Guthrie Jr. came out swinging, with an amazing performance in the Unlimited Buggy 1500 class,” said Brett Carpenter, Manager of the Polaris Factory Racing Team. “He drove his RZR Pro R flawlessly to the front of the pack and showcased how the RZR Pro R is a true a game changer, not just against UTVs, but cars and trucks alike.”

Guthrie started the race in ninth and quickly began his charge towards the front. At the halfway mark, he was sitting second in the Unlimited Buggy 1500 class and top five among all vehicles. He continued to navigate his RZR Pro R through the rugged desert before taking the checkered flag in just 5 hours, 23 minutes and 8 seconds.

“I’m absolutely stoked with this weekend’s result. Coming in second overall is a huge feat,” said Guthrie. “While we were confident in the RZR Pro R’s ability, we entered the Buggy class to see how it stacked up against the full field. As we started to get times from our crew, we realized we were on pace or faster than the competition. I think our performance not only highlighted the capabilities of the new RZR Pro R but showcased the future for UTVs and UTV racing.”

In the Pro Naturally Aspirated class, Polaris RZR Factory Racing drivers swept the podium with Max Eddy Jr. finishing first, Josh Row in second, and Ethan Groom rounding out the podium in third, all behind the wheel of RZR XP1000 vehicles.

The team will be back in action at the Baja 500 on June 1-5, 2022.

