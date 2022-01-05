Royce Investment Partners Commentary: Moving Forward by Adding Investment Talent

Can you talk about the Funds’ recent Portfolio Manager elevations?

I’d first highlight the fact that we’re giving greater PM responsibilities to people who have consistently demonstrated their talent and skill as investors. Mark Fischer, who joined Royce in 2020, is being elevated to co-Lead Portfolio Manager on the Royce International Premier Fund with Mark Rayner. Two very gifted analysts, who are also recent hires, work with them on this strategy: Yutetsu Ametani, who came to Royce in 2021, and Evan Choi, who joined us even more recently in April of this year. Mark Fischer has already distinguished himself as a highly knowledgeable and effective portfolio manager, and we think that Yutetsu and Evan complete a very talented and experienced investment team.

Were there any other recent Portfolio Manager elevations?

Yes—we’re very excited that Joseph Hintz, CFA®, is being elevated from Senior Analyst to Assistant Portfolio Manager on Total Return Fund. Joe is also a recent addition to our growing investment staff, having joined us in 2021. He’ll work closely with Miles Lewis, CFA®, Total Return’s lead Portfolio Manager, and Chuck, who remains a Portfolio Manager on the Strategy. Miles and Joe already have a prior professional relationship, having worked for several years together employing a similar strategy at another firm, which is an important advantage. Joe may be new to Royce, but he’s a very talented investment professional and has distinguished himself in his brief tenure in uncovering quality small-cap value companies for the Fund.

Are there other changes to Royce Total Return Fund?

We’ve made some important updates to the Fund’s non-fundamental investment policies contained in the prospectus. Total Return has historically focused its investments primarily in dividend-paying companies. However, dividends are just one of several ways a company can return cash to shareholders. In the nearly 30 years since the Fund’s 1993 launch, many small-cap companies have evolved to return capital to shareholders through share buybacks as an alternative to paying regular dividends. The Total Return team believes that evolving its focus to include both dividend payers and share repurchasers will expand the opportunity set of companies that meet their criteria for investment. Importantly, following this change, the Fund will continue to invest a large percentage of its net assets in dividend-paying stocks but will have the additional latitude to invest in a broader range of companies—while maintaining the lower volatility, quality focus that’s always been a hallmark of the Fund.

What other changes affected the Fund?

We also outlined three categories or themes that the team will use when selecting stocks: “Compounder” companies possess what the team believes are outstanding business models, strong financial characteristics, and above-average growth potential while “Quality Value” companies have attractive profit margins, strong free cash flows, high returns on invested capital, and low leverage that also trade at what Miles, Chuck, and Joe deem to be attractive valuations. Finally, “Special Situations” are companies that may have complex business models and/or require a catalyst for growth, such as spin offs, turnarounds, and/or unrecognized asset values. We think outlining these three areas offer greater visibility on the themes the team uses.

Were there changes to the principal investment strategy for any other Funds?

Yes, we also updated and added to the themes the portfolio management team uses in Royce Pennsylvania Mutual Fund to better reflect how the Fund’s selection process works. We now list four selection criteria in the Fund’s “Principal Investment Strategy” section: “High Quality” companies are those with high returns on invested capital that the team also believes have significant competitive advantages; “Emerging Quality,” which seeks companies that are newer in their lifecycle but that Royce believes can become High Quality businesses in the future; “Traditional Value,” which looks for companies trading at prices below the team’s estimate of their current worth; and “Quality Value,” which seeks companies with attractive profit margins, strong free cash flows, and lower leverage that also trade at what the portfolio manager believe are attractive valuations. Each of Penn’s portfolio managers generally focus on one of these approaches. The two new themes are “Emerging Quality,” where Andrew Palen plays the primary role, and “Quality Value,” which is Miles Lewis’s area of expertise. As has been the case for several years, Chuck’s principle role on the strategy is to collaborate with the each of the portfolio managers across all themes.

Are there any other notable changes to the Funds?

We’re adding “Small-Cap” to the names of Royce Opportunity, Special Equity, and Total Return Funds. We announced this news in the relevant prospectuses dated 5/1/22. These changes will take effect 7/1/22, which gives investors 60 days’ notice of these changes. Our goal in changing these names was to provide investors and clients even greater clarity on the small-cap orientation of each Fund. It’s important to note that these name changes will not have any effect on the Fund’s investment approach. These new names will also result in greater consistency of naming conventions across the Franklin Templeton platform and reaffirm our exclusive focus on the small-cap asset class. Additionally, it will give asset allocators a simpler path to finding and identifying our investment strategies.

Have there been other recent additions to the investment staff?

In addition to Evan Choi, we hired four new investment professionals in 2022: Senior Analyst Ronak Jain, CFA®, who works primarily on the GARP (“Growth at a Reasonable Price”) strategy we used in Royce Smaller-Companies Growth Fund, which Chip Skinner manages; Senior Analyst Zachary Weiss, CFA®, CPA, who works on the firm’s Premier Quality Strategy that we use in Royce Premier Fund with co-Lead Portfolio Managers Lauren Romeo, CFA® and Steven McBoyle, as well as Chuck, who serves as portfolio manager, and Andrew Palen, who serves as assistant portfolio manager; Janet Lewis, CFA®, who works as a research analyst supporting Chuck on his investment activities; and Maureen McCarthy, who is an ESG analyst providing support in this important area of research and risk management across our investment lineup.

We think that hiring and developing investment talent is critical as both our firm and the investment landscape evolve. We have a large and highly experienced team of investment professionals, yet we still recognize the importance of cultivating and recruiting new investment talent—which we see as vital to sustaining superior long-term investment results. As we’ve said before, our approach to the firm’s growth and success is grounded in five key principles: our investment culture, which is of paramount importance; our long-term focus; our thoughtful and methodical approach to all our activities; an ethos of constant improvement in all our activities; and the discipline to always expect surprises—which has been particularly relevant in the current, highly volatile market environment.

