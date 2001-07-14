LIFT session, a Lifespeak Company, Partners With FSEAP, a Leading Employee Assistance Program, to Bring Digital-Physical Wellbeing Solutions to Its Clients.

LIFT session, a LifeSpeak Company (TSX: LSPK) and the leading fitness and wellness platform for benefit providers, announced it has expanded its global footprint in the EAP market by partnering with FSEAP, a not-for-profit organization that is a leading EAP provider. Through this partnership, FSEAP will add a compelling new offering to their EAP solution to service the burgeoning demand for physical wellness benefits by organizations around the world.

“Organizations are recognizing physical wellness benefits play a critical role in employee stress, mental health management, and workforce engagement,” said Raffi Tchakmakjian, President of LIFT session and Chief Growth Officer of LifeSpeak. “We’re delighted to partner with FSEAP to help organizations around the world provide a more well-rounded wellbeing offering for their employees. LifeSpeak is committed to reducing the stigma around mental health and providing support for total wellbeing. We are especially proud to work with an organization that devotes 100% of its profits toward supporting mental health and community-based programs.”

This partnership will amplify FSEAP’s proactive wellness offering with personalized, app-based workout journeys. The LIFT session platform offers on-demand and live virtual workouts and activities curated and delivered by experts in physical and mental wellness. This includes app-based workouts, web chats with wellness experts, micro wellness breaks, and more. FSEAP will also offer LIFT session wellness challenges to support clients as they help employees build healthy habits and foster workplace engagement in a hybrid work model.

“Our clients continue to demand digital wellbeing solutions that can support and engage the entirety of their workforce,” said Joyce Zuk, National FSEAP Board Chair. “Digital physical wellness was the next logical step in providing a well-rounded wellness offering to support this need. We are especially excited about the opportunity that this provides us to further differentiate our offering with a high-quality solution that is known for its ease of use and high usage rates.”

As an online platform, LIFT session is accessible anytime and anywhere through any mobile or desktop device. It provides organizations with the company-branded experience they desire and users with the flexibility to access their program wherever and whenever they need it. The value LIFT session provides organizations is reflected in the 95+ percent satisfaction rate of its users.

About LIFT session, a LifeSpeak company

LIFT+session, a LifeSpeak company (TSX: LSPK), is a digital fitness platform that helps wellness providers offer premium virtual fitness services to their clients. With LIFT's best-in-class virtual personal training, virtual group training, and wellness broadcast services, LIFT is capable of extending its partner's service offering beyond their physical locations and make their service offerings available to clients anywhere. By offering services through wellness providers and businesses, LIFT session offers its online fitness platform to millions of customers globally. Follow LIFT session on Instagram and LinkedIn

About FSEAP

Founded in 1974, FSEAP is a national social enterprise division of Family Service Agencies providing employee and family assistance programs (EFAP) and Integrated Workplace Wellness Solutions. As the only private, not-for-profit, community-based EFAP provider in Canada, we strive to sustain healthy workplaces and strong communities. FSEAP's client-centric services support customers large and small in every economic sector with evidence-based solutions that promote and maintain the health and well-being of employees and workplaces. FSEAP's services support a diverse customer base and their employees with evidence-based solutions that promote and maintain the health and well-being of employees and the workplace.

About LifeSpeak Inc.

LifeSpeak is a leading software-as-a-service provider of a platform for mental health and total wellbeing education for organizations committed to taking care of their employees and customers. With 18+ years of experience creating and curating thousands of expert-led micro-learning videos and other digital content, LifeSpeak’s proprietary library’s depth and breadth of easily consumable content helps companies around the world support their people anytime and anywhere. LifeSpeak serves a diverse global client base across many industries and sectors, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, insurance providers, and other health technology firms. To learn more, follow LifeSpeak on LinkedIn (http%3A%2F%2Fwww.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Flifespeak-inc), or visit www.LifeSpeak.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release may include “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking information may include, but is not limited to, information with respect to our objectives and the strategies to achieve these objectives, as well as information with respect to our beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions.

In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology and phrases such as “forecast”, “target”, “goal”, “may”, “might”, “will”, “could”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “intend”, “plan”, “indicate”, “seek”, “believe”, “predict”, or “likely”, or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking information, including references to assumptions. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, intentions, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts nor guarantees or assurances of future performance but instead represent management's current beliefs, expectations, estimates and projections regarding possible future events, circumstances or performance.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by LifeSpeak as of the date of this release, is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ, possibly materially, from those indicated by the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, the risk factors identified under "Risk Factors" in LifeSpeak's Annual Information Form, and in other periodic filings that LifeSpeak has made and may make in the future with the securities commissions or similar regulatory authorities in Canada, all of which are available under LifeSpeak 's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect LifeSpeak. However, such risk factors should be considered carefully. There can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speak only as of the date of this release. LifeSpeak undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws.

