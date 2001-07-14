Introducing Captivate™: a New Product Line From AZEK® Exteriors and Russin

The+AZEK+Company+Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) (“AZEK” or the “Company”), the industry-leading manufacturer of beautiful, low-maintenance and environmentally sustainable outdoor living products, including TimberTech® decking, Versatex® and AZEK® Trim, and StruXure™ pergolas, today announced the launch of Captivate%26trade%3B, a new line of prefinished siding and trim developed in collaboration with Russin, a premier distributor and pre-finisher of building materials. Captivate products will be available exclusively through Russin for distribution to 13 Northeastern and mid-Atlantic states.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220503005249/en/

AZEK® Exteriors partners with Russin to introduce Captivate™: a new product line of prefinished siding and trim color options. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Captivate line will include a range of siding and trim profiles complementary to a variety of architectural design styles, including shingle siding that duplicates the look of natural cedar shingles, board and batten siding for either accent areas or an entire elevation, and dozens of trim profiles for a complete, finished look. Consistent with other products offered by AZEK Exteriors, Captivate is specially designed to provide a premium product able to withstand the elements. Captivate will be available in 12 regionally popular quick-ship colors inspired by nature and the Atlantic seaboard, with additional custom colors available by special order.

“AZEK Exteriors has made a name for itself and its trim and siding products because of our material engineering, superior performance, and trusted durability, especially in harsh conditions. With best-in-class aesthetics, our products are also as attractive as they are durable,” said Nam Ong, general manager, AZEK Exteriors. “We are proud to partner with Russin in the launch of Captivate, leveraging our combined technologies to offer pre-finished siding and trim products that looks just like painted wood but will stand the test of time with little to no maintenance.”

The Captivate line is developed using Russin’s high tech machinery to apply quality tested paints in a consistent and controlled manner, as opposed to field finishing which can be inconsistent due to variations in paint lots and the quality and workmanship of a local paint crew. With Captivate, the paint is cured in a controlled environment not subject to wind and weather conditions for industry-leading quality control. Captivate also carries a warranty from the paint manufacturer, in addition to the AZEK Exteriors Limited Lifetime Warranty on the substrate itself.

“Builders and remodelers in our region know AZEK, and its products are well liked and sought after because of their durability and longevity. At Russin, we are excited to partner with AZEK to bring a premium, prefinished option to market,” said Jordan Russin, co-president of Russin. “With Captivate, installers no longer have to worry about specific paint requirements for PVC building products. And homeowners will appreciate a truly low-maintenance, beautifully painted finish so they can enjoy their spaces worry-free.”

Both companies will begin taking orders in May with initial deliveries expected by early June. Details on the products can be found at www.azekexteriors.com%2Fcaptivate.

About The AZEK® Company

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) is the industry-leading designer and manufacturer of beautiful, low maintenance and environmentally sustainable outdoor living products, including TimberTech® decking and Versatex® AZEK Trim® and StruXure™ pergolas. Consistently recognized as the market leader in innovation, quality and aesthetics, products across AZEK’s portfolio are made from up to 100% recycled material and primarily replace wood on the outside of homes, providing a long-lasting, eco-friendly, and stylish solution to consumers. Leveraging the talents of its approximately 2,000 employees and the strength of relationships across its value chain, The AZEK Company is committed to accelerating the use of recycled material in the manufacturing of its innovative products, keeping millions of pounds of waste out of landfills each year, and revolutionizing the industry to create a more sustainable future. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company operates manufacturing facilities in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Minnesota, and recently announced a new facility will open in Boise, Idaho. For additional information, please visit azekco.com.

About Russin®

Russin is a distributor and pre-finisher of building materials covering 13 Northeast and Mid-Atlantic states. The company owns and operates distribution, milling and factory finishing facilities in Montgomery, New York.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains or refers to certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws and subject to the "safe harbor" protections thereunder. Forward-looking statements are statements about future events and are based on our current expectations. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the words “believe,” “hope,” "expect," "intend," "will," "target," “anticipate,” "goal" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements with respect to our future growth and goals, including new product offerings, the future performance of such product lines and the impact of such new product offerings on the Company’s future performance. The Company bases its forward-looking statements on information available to it on the date of this release and undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of changed circumstances, new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may otherwise be required by law. Actual future events could also differ materially due to numerous factors that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties including, among other things, the risks and uncertainties set forth under "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and the other risks and uncertainties discussed in any subsequent reports that the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Although we have attempted to identify those material factors that could cause actual results or events to differ from those described in such forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that could cause actual results or events to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Given these uncertainties, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220503005249/en/