Global Internet of People, Inc.'s Subsidiary Enters into MOU With a Vancouver-Based Company to Establish a U.S. Based Facility Producing Graphite-based Products

BEIJING, China, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Internet of People, Inc. (“SDH”, the “Company”, “we” or “our”) ( SDH), today announced that the Company’s subsidiary Sunrise (Guizhou) New Energy Material Co., Ltd. (“Sunrise”), a lithium-ion battery anode producer based in Guizhou Province, China, has entered into a memorandum of understanding (“MOU”) with Graphite One Inc. (“Graphite One”), a Vancouver based company that produces graphite materials. Graphite One Inc. is listed on the Canadian TSX Venture Exchange (TSX‐V: GPH) and the American OTCQX market (OTCQX:GPHOF).

Pursuant to the MOU, the parties intend to negotiate a definitive agreement to form an alliance of the parties for the purpose of establishing a graphite material manufacturing facility in Washington State, U.S. Graphite One plans to build a supply chain of graphite materials in the U.S., which is proposed to consist of a manufacturing facility producing anode and other graphite-based products using natural graphite from a graphite deposit site near Nome, Alaska, and Sunrise will assist in the design, construction and operation of the proposed manufacturing facility.

Sunrise was founded by SDH and several industry peers to produce lithium-ion anode materials and is led by an experienced management team. SDH’s CEO, Mr. Haiping Hu, is serving as the Chairman of Sunrise. Mr. Hu began to explore the field of lithium-ion battery materials in 1999 when he co-founded and became the first general manager of Shanghai Shanshan Technology Co., Ltd. (“Shanshan Technology”), which was the first company in China to produce anode materials for lithium-ion batteries at a large scale. Ms. Du Huiyu, the general manager of Sunrise, has held senior management positions at several publicly listed companies in China in the lithium-ion battery materials industry for approximately 20 years. Zhang Dianhao, the chief engineer of Sunrise, has more than 30 years experiences in the lithium-ion materials industry and has made significant contributions to the development of China's lithium-ion battery materials industry.

Mr. Haiping Hu commented, “Having entered into this MOU with Graphite One, we are pleased to explore the potential opportunity to participate in the North America’s fast growing graphite materials market. Our potential collaborative partnership with Graphite One could help expand SDH’s global reach and expedite the execution of our growth plan.”.

About Global Internet of People, Inc.

Headquartered in Beijing and Shanghai, Global Internet of People, Inc., through its China-based variable interest entity, operates an online knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform, both online, via a mobile application “Shidonghui App” (the “APP”), and offline, through local offices in Beijing, Shanghai and Hangzhou, as well as 51 local centers operated by some of the Company’s members in 35 cities throughout the PRC. The main services The Company offers to App users are (1) Questions and Answers Sessions and (2) streaming of audio and video courses and programs. The main offline services the Company offers to its members are study tours and forums. The Company also offers enterprise services, including comprehensive tailored services, sponsorship advertising services, and consulting services, to small and medium-sized enterprises in China. In 2022, the Company started pursuing its new strategic plan to enter into the new energy material market. For more information about the Company, please visit: www.sdh365.com.

Forward-looking statement

Certain statements in this press release regarding the Company's future expectations, plans and prospects constitute forward-looking statements as defined by Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements about plans, goals, objectives, strategies, future events, expected results, assumptions and any other factual statements that have not occurred. Any words that refer to "may", "will", "want", "should", "believe", "expect", "expect", "estimate", "estimate" or similar non-factual words, shall be regarded as forward-looking statements. Due to various factors, the actual results may differ materially from the historical results or the contents expressed in these forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the company's strategic objectives, the company's future plans, market demand and user acceptance of the company's products or services, technological updates, economic trends, the company's reputation and brand, the impact of industry competition and bidding, relevant policies and regulations, the ups and downs of China's macroeconomic conditions, the international market conditions served by the company, and the related risks and assumptions disclosed in the prospectus. In view of the above and other related reasons, we advise investors not to blindly rely on these forward-looking statements, and we urge investors to visit the SEC website to consult the company's relevant documents for other factors that may affect the company's future operating results. The company is under no obligation to make public amendments to changes in these forward-looking statements due to specific events or reasons after the declaration of these documents.

