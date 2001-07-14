CPI+Card+Group+Inc. (Nasdaq: PMTS) (“CPI” or the “Company”), a payment technology company and leading provider of credit, debit and prepaid solutions, today announced that FirstBank, a wholly owned subsidiary of FB Financial Corporation (NYSE: FBK) and the third largest Tennessee-headquartered bank, has successfully implemented [email protected]® in select branches across its network.

FirstBank, which has 82 full-service bank branches and approximately $12.6 billion in total assets, is an existing customer of CPI, who initially engaged CPI to provide it with central personalization services. The companies expanded their relationship by completing a roll out of 47 [email protected] printers across FirstBank’s network in Tennessee, Kentucky, North Alabama and North Georgia.

“Providing our customers with the best branch experience is always a top priority. The ability to issue a new or replacement card in the span of a quick branch visit adds to the value we can offer cardholders,” said Wade Peery, Chief Administrative Officer, FirstBank. “We’re pleased to have worked with CPI on bringing instant issuance to select FirstBank branches and look forward to our continued collaboration.”

[email protected] is the first instant issuance solution to be backed by a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model, affording financial institutions the ability to quickly and conveniently issue new or replacement cards to their customers. By leveraging the solution, financial institutions are freed from many of the demands required to support instant issuance, including maintaining software and servers onsite. CPI securely manages IT setup, 24/7 support and maintenance for the customer-friendly cloud-based solution – empowering financial institutions and their customers with an easy, web-based and quick to implement instant card issuance technology. With its ability to support dual interface card solutions, [email protected] also allows financial institutions to provide customers with contactless-capable cards.

“The convenience and customer experience enabled by [email protected] can be a key differentiator for a branch. Additionally, its scalability allows CPI to easily accommodate financial institutions’ instant issuance needs as their networks grow,” said Lane Dubin, SVP and General Manager, Prepaid, Personalization Solutions and Instant Issuance for CPI Card Group. “We’re excited to deepen our relationship with FirstBank and connect them to our best-in-class instant issuance solution.”

To learn more about [email protected], click here.

About CPI Card Group®

CPI Card Group® is a payment technology company and leading provider of credit, debit and prepaid solutions delivered physically, digitally and on-demand. CPI helps our customers foster connections and build their brands through innovative and reliable solutions, including financial payment cards, personalization, and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) instant issuance. CPI has more than 20 years of experience in the payments market and is a trusted partner to financial institutions and payments services providers. Serving customers from locations throughout the United States, CPI has a large network of high security facilities, each of which is registered as PCI compliant by one or more of the payment brands: Visa, Mastercard®, American Express® and Discover®. Learn more at www.cpicardgroup.com.

About FirstBank

Nashville-based FirstBank, a wholly owned subsidiary of FB Financial Corporation (NYSE: FBK), is the third largest Tennessee-headquartered bank, with 82 full-service branches across Tennessee, South Central Kentucky, Alabama and North Georgia, and a national mortgage business with offices across the Southeast. The bank serves five of the major metropolitan markets in Tennessee and, with approximately $12.6 billion in total assets, has the resources to provide a comprehensive variety of financial services and products.

