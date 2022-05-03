Altigen and Teleware Partner to Deliver Best in Class Microsoft Teams Solutions

MILPITAS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2022 / Altigen Communications Inc. (OTCQB:ATGN), a leading Silicon Valley-based provider of cloud-based Customer Experience (CXaaS) solutions built on Microsoft technologies, today announced that Teleware, a leading UK Microsoft Solutions Provider, has joined Altigen's partner program.

"We're excited to partner with such a quality organization as Teleware," said Jerry Fleming, Altigen's President & CEO. "Their deep expertise in Microsoft technologies, including Teams, along with their ability to develop communications applications for their customers uniquely positions Teleware as a leading provider of Modern Workplace solutions."

Steve Hayworth, Teleware CEO commented, "‘We choose to partner with Altigen because our companies were a great cultural fit and we felt that our teams could work closely together to add more value to our customers. Altigen is tightly integrated with Microsoft and has a clear vision of where that integration was going in the future. Altigen products are aligned with our skillsets and enable us to tailor solutions around the Microsoft Teams platform.'"

"With their high standards, excellent customer service and deep knowledge in Cloud Communications, Teleware is the ideal partner to be working with," said Paul Fullman Altigen's VP of EMEA. "We are excited to be working together to deliver unique business solutions around Microsoft Cloud Communications Services, which leverage customer investments in Microsoft 365, increases employee productivity and reduces the overall communications cost of ownership."

About Altigen Communications

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCQB:ATGN), is a leading provider of cloud-based Customer Experience (CXaaS) solutions built on the Microsoft platform and designed to improve customer engagement and employee productivity in every aspect of today's connected world. Altigen's solutions empower the modern workforce to engage with any customer at any time via the customer's preferred communication channels to optimize the customer experience.

Altigen's flexible platform further enables the creation of automated workflows and provides easy integration to internal business systems to drive operational efficiencies and employee productivity. The Altigen solution also offers AI technologies to streamline customer access and provide actionable insights along the entire customer journey. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, with offices in Europe and Asia, Altigen solutions are available through a global network of certified resellers. For more information, call 1-888-ALTIGEN or visit our website at www.altigen.com.

About Teleware

For more than 30 years Teleware, headquartered in the United Kingdom, has been helping their customers transform their business communications with Teleware developed applications and Microsoft solutions. Teleware's software development capabilities are a key element of Teleware's success, having developed technology used by some of the most recognized brands in the world. In addition, as a Microsoft Gold partner with 5 separate competencies, Communication, Data Analytics, Project and Portfolio Management, Application Development and Cloud Platform, Teleware is well positioned to help their customers get the most from their investment in Microsoft technologies.

