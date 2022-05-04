ORTHO REGENERATIVE TECHNOLOGIES RECEIVES KEY U.S. COMPOSITION AND METHOD PATENT FOR ORTHO-R SOFT TISSUE REPAIR PLATFORM

PR Newswire

MONTREAL, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. (CSE: ORTH) (OTC: ORTIF) ("Ortho" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage orthobiologics company focused on the development of novel soft tissue repair regenerative technologies, announced today that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (the "USPTO") has issued a patent related to the Company's ORTHO-R soft tissue repair platform.

The issued patent, titled, "Freeze-Dried Polymer Compositions for mixing with platelet rich plasma to form implants for tissue repair and/or composition for therapeutic intra-articular injection" (US Patent Application No. U.S. 11,285,100 B2) provides broad protection for both the composition and the method of use of our Ortho R Technology.

"This US patent is a critical step in protecting our technology platform in the world's largest orthopedic soft tissue repair market and provides further validation of our novel and unique approach to soft tissue repair regenerative technologies. Receiving this patent from the USPTO is a key, hard fought, value creation milestone for the company" said company CEO Philippe Deschamps. "This important patent is added to our growing intellectual property portfolio and the 9 other patents already issued in major markets around the world".

About Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc.

Ortho is a clinical stage orthobiologics company dedicated to the development of novel therapeutic soft tissue repair technologies to dramatically improve the success rate of orthopedic and sports medicine surgeries. Our proprietary RESTORE technology platform is a proprietary muco-adhesive Chitosan-based biopolymer matrix, specifically designed to deliver biologics such as Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) or Bone Marrow Aspirate Concentrate (BMAC), to augment and guide the regeneration of new tissue in various musculoskeletal conditions. ORTHO-R, our lead Chitosan-PRP hybrid drug/biologic implant combination product, is formulated and designed to increase the healing rates of occupational and sports related injuries to tendons, meniscus and ligaments. Other formulations are being developed for cartilage repair, bone void filling and osteoarthritis treatment. The proprietary Chitosan-PRP combination ORTHO-R implant can be directly applied into the site of injury by a surgeon during a routine operative procedure without significantly extending the time of the surgery and without further intervention. Considering the significant potential of our technology platform, Ortho continues to assess new therapeutic target uses outside of the soft tissue repair field. Further information about Ortho is available on the Company's website at www.orthorti.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Also follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding the Company's expectations for future events. Such expectations are based on certain assumptions that are founded on currently available information. If these assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, amongst others, uncertainty as to the final result and other risks. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by security laws.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

