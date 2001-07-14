Fiserv Named 2022 Omnichannel Provider of the Year by The Strawhecker Group

The+Strawhecker+Group+%28TSG%29, a globally recognized analytics, intelligence, and consulting firm in the payments industry, has named Fiserv%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, Omnichannel Provider of the Year for the second year in a row.

This award is part of TSG’s Payments Excellence Awards, which recognize organizations in the industry that embody the vision, dedication, and demonstration of excellence in the payments world. TSG selected Fiserv as the Omnichannel Provider of the Year based on the global capabilities of both its Carat℠ operating system for enterprise merchants and its Clover® point-of-sale and business management system for SMB merchants. TSG specifically highlighted the ability of Fiserv to deliver innovative omnichannel capabilities, such as connected car commerce, social media payments, and voice-enabled commerce.

“Consumers want to be empowered to shop their way seamlessly, whether in-person or digitally,” said Mike Strawhecker, President of TSG. “Fiserv is at the forefront of making this possible for merchants.”

“Our continued investment in omnichannel innovation goes beyond individual point solutions to provide merchants with commerce operating systems,” said Suzan Kereere, head of Global Business Solutions at Fiserv. “Through Carat and Clover we’re simplifying how businesses globally enable commerce, powering more integrated experiences, and connecting businesses to an open ecosystem of value-added solutions.”

Carat is an omnichannel commerce operating system that securely delivers payment opportunities for large enterprises across the most popular channels and devices. Clover is a leading point-of-sale (POS) and business management system that enables small and mid-sized business (SMB) success.

TSG accepted submissions over a 25-day period ending in April 2022. Entries were judged by a panel of TSG payments experts who focus on the omnichannel market. More+details+about+the+award+are+available+here.

In a world that is moving faster than ever before, Fiserv helps clients deliver solutions that are in step with the way people live and work today – financial services at the speed of life. Learn more at fiserv.com.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover® cloud- based point-of-sale and business management platform. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index, the FORTUNE® 500, and has been recognized as one of FORTUNE World's Most Admired Companies® for 11 of the past 14 years and named among the World’s Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company for two consecutive years. Visit fiserv.com and follow+on+social+media for more information and the latest company news.

About TSG

The Strawhecker Group (TSG) is a globally recognized analytics and consulting firm that supports the entire payments ecosystem, serving over 1,000 clients from Fortune 500 leaders to dozens of the world's most valuable brands. Trusted by industry leaders, TSG's strategic services, market intelligence, and analytics merge to empower clients with actionable and accessible information.

FISV-G

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220504005703/en/