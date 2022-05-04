IRLAB announces invitation to presentation of the interim report for Q1 2022

GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2022 / IRLAB Therapeutics (STO:IRLAB-A) ( FRA:6IRA, Financial)

IRLAB Therapeutics AB (publ) today announced that the company will hold a conference call in conjunction with the publication of the interim report for the first quarter, January-March 2022. The report will be published on Wednesday, May 11 at 07:45 CET.

The conference call will be held on May 11, 2022, at 10:30 CET where CEO Nicholas Waters and CFO Viktor Siewertz will comment the interim report for the first quarter, January-March 2022. The presentation will be held in English and followed by a Q&A session.

To participate in the conference call, please dial:

SE +46 850 558 369

UK +44 333 300 9260

US +1 631 913 1422

It is also possible to follow the presentation live on:

https://tv.streamfabriken.com/irlab-q1-2022

The presentation material will be in English and will be available in connection with the conference call at www.irlab.se, where the recorded version of the presentation will also be available afterwards.

For more information

Viktor Siewertz, CFO

Phone: +46 727 10 70 70

E-mail: [email protected]

About IRLAB

IRLAB discovers and develops novel treatments of Parkinson's disease and other disorders of the brain. The company's most advanced drug candidates, mesdopetam (IRL790) and pirepemat (IRL752), are in Phase IIb and are designed to treat some of the most difficult symptoms related to Parkinson's disease. In 2021, IRLAB entered an exclusive and worldwide license with Ipsen for the development and marketing of mesdopetam.



Through ISP, its proprietary research platform, IRLAB has discovered and developed all its experimental drug candidates and continues to discover innovative drug candidates for the treatment of disorders of the brain. In addition to IRLAB's strong clinical pipeline, IRLAB runs several preclinical programs with IRL942 and IRL757 currently in development towards Phase I. IRLAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More information on www.irlab.se.

IRLAB announces invitation to presentation of the interim report for Q1 2022

