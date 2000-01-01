GuruFocus Feature Update: The Warning Signs

GuruFocus’ Warning Signs, a Premium feature, helps users avoid overlooking potential red flags about a company’s financial strength, profitability, valuation and growth.

Figure 1 illustrates a sample stock summary header page for International Business Machines Corp. ( IBM, Financial).

Figure 1

As Figure 1 illustrates, the top-left section of the summary page contains a few bars indicating the number of severe warning signs, medium warning signs and positive investing signs. Users can click on the “Warning Signs” item on the Navigation Bar to view a summary of the company’s warning signs as Figure 2 illustrates.

Figure 2

As Figure 2 illustrates, the warning signs are categorized as severe, medium or good. For example, IBM’s severe warning signs include declining operating margins and revenue over the past five years.

Click on the “IBM’s Warning Signs” link to view a more detailed overview of the warning signs. Figure 3 illustrates a sample of the Analysis -> Warning Signs page.

Figure 3

As Figure 3 illustrates, the Analysis -> Warning Signs page gives a detailed description of each warning sign.

You can also screen based on the number of warning signs

Users can also screen based on the number of good signs and warning signs using the All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature of GuruFocus. Figure 4 illustrates an example of the “Warning Signs” Screener filters.

Figure 4

If you have any questions about our website, please contact us. Users can also schedule a live Q&A session for a demo about our key website features.