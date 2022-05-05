Secondary Placing of Shares in i3 Energy plc

Not for publication, distribution or release directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, in or into the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan or South Africa or in any other jurisdiction in which offers or sales would be prohibited by applicable law.

EASTLEIGH, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2022 / Bybrook Capital Master Fund LP, Bybrook Capital Hazelton Master Fund LP and Bybrook Capital Badminton Fund LP (together, the "Sellers"), have sold an aggregate of 60,000,000 ordinary shares (the "Placing Shares") in i3 Energy plc ("i3" or the "Company"), at a price of 27 pence per share (the "Placing"), raising aggregate gross proceeds of £16.2 million. Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited ("Stifel") and Tennyson Securities, a trading name of Shard Capital Partners LLP ("Tennyson") acted as joint bookrunners on the Placing (the "Joint Bookrunners").

The Placing Shares represent approximately 5.3 per cent of the Company's issued share capital and 20 per cent of the Sellers' combined holding in i3. Following the Placing the Sellers together hold an aggregate of 234,334,943 ordinary shares in i3, representing approximately 21 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital.

Each of the Sellers and Cairn Capital Limited (the "Investment Manager") (acting for and on behalf of the Sellers) have agreed that they will not, for a period of 90 days following the completion of the Placing, offer, sell or otherwise transfer any residual shareholding in the Company without the consent of Stifel and Tennyson (subject to customary exceptions and waiver by the Joint Bookrunners).

Stifel (Joint Bookrunner) +44 (0)20 7710 7600 Ashton Clanfield Callum Stewart Tennyson (Joint Bookrunner) +44 (0) 207 186 9030 Peter Krens

