CareDx Validates Clinical Performance of AlloMap Kidney to Comprehensively Assess Transplant Rejection

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. ( CDNA) – The Transplant Company™ focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value diagnostic solutions for transplant patients – today announced the publication1 of new data demonstrating that AlloMap® Kidney gene-expression profiling predicts the probability of allograft rejection for both antibody-mediated rejection (ABMR) and T cell-mediated rejection (TCMR).



The new data, published in Biomarkers in Medicine, combining multiple data sets, including the multi-center, prospective OKRA (Outcomes of KidneyCare in Renal Allografts) study (NCT03326076), shows that AlloMap Kidney can reliably discriminate rejection from quiescence in kidney transplant patients with a negative predictive value of 95%. The results are consistent with previously published clinical validation study results.2

“This multi-center study delivers further evidence that AlloMap Kidney comprehensively assesses immunological risk of rejection,” said Reg Seeto, CEO and President of CareDx. “This moves us one step closer to being able to offer our multimodality KidneyCare solution to clinicians, an innovative new advancement for kidney transplant patients.”

“It’s exciting to see the data confirming the performance of AlloMap Kidney, on the heels of the landmark ADMIRAL study3, which showed that AlloSure Kidney improves upon standard of care serum creatine for rejection surveillance and is an effective non-invasive service that can be used routinely to assess clinical and subclinical rejection,” said Dr. Yasir A. Qazi, Associate Professor of Clinical Medicine at Keck School of Medicine. “Together, these two biomarkers, gene-expression profiling and donor-derived cell-free DNA, will provide meaningful new insights to better personalize immunosuppression medication to prevent rejection and to safely reduce immunosuppression in patients with stable quiescent immune activity.”

CareDx is an innovator in multimodality transplant solutions. HeartCare, which includes AlloSure and AlloMap for heart transplant patients, is utilized by the majority of heart transplant centers in the United States.4 CareDx is bringing its deep expertise in multimodality care to the kidney transplant community with the eventual commercialization of KidneyCare.

About CareDx – The Transplant Company

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in South San Francisco, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients. For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements related to CareDx, Inc., including statements regarding the potential benefits and results that may be achieved with AlloMap Kidney. These forward-looking statements are based upon information that is currently available to CareDx and its current expectations, speak only as of the date hereof, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including risks that CareDx does not realize the expected benefits of AlloMap Kidney; risks that the new data regarding AlloMap Kidney performance may not be accurate; risks that KidneyCare fails to eventually commercialize; general economic and market factors; and other risks discussed in CareDx’s filings with the SEC, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 filed by CareDx with the SEC on February 24, 2022, and other reports that CareDx has filed with the SEC. Any of these may cause CareDx’s actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by CareDx’s forward-looking statements. CareDx expressly disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, or undertaking to update or revise any such forward-looking statements.

CONTACTS:

CareDx, Inc.

Sasha King

Chief Marketing Officer

415-287-2393

[email protected]

Investor Relations

Ian Cooney

(415) 722-4563

[email protected]

References: