E-Cite Motors (VAPR) Completes Chassis Design and Assembly - Begins Prototype Construction

BOTHELL, WA, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire –VaporBrands International, Inc. (OTC PINK:VAPR) dba E-Cite Motors Group, an innovative Electric Vehicle manufacturer, announced that it has completed development and assembled its modular chassis that will be used as the base for its new vehicles.

The chassis can be easily configured to a variety of wheelbases making it suitable for a wide range of vehicles.

E-Cite took delivery of its first chassis No. 001 yesterday and will now configure and install the suspension, motors, batteries, and other mechanicals at its Bothell, WA facility.

COO Gene Langmesser commented: “Now that we have a fully designed chassis that can be assembled to suit a variety of vehicles, we have moved from the theoretical design and engineering phase to physically building our first prototype. While the mechanical components are being installed, we will focus on solidifying the final design of the body, interior, and other integrated components.”

Design, development, and initial assembly were completed in-house using a state-of-the-art multi-platform suite for computer-aided manufacturing, engineering, 3D modeling, and Product Lifestyle Management software. The skateboard spaceframe is made from laser cut aluminum extrusions, stampings, castings, and utilizes carbon fiber composite panels.

Chassis No. 001 was built to support speeds in excess of 250 miles per hour, provide daily drivability, and race car track performance when desired. It uses fully independent transverse composite leaf spring suspension, coil over shocks, four-wheel steering, and ride height adjustments.

Unlike competitors Tesla, Nikola, Polestar, Lucid, VW, Ford, Jaguar, and others, E-cite is not required to meet any of the safety or other costly certifications of a traditional auto manufacturer making the ease and timeline of offering new vehicles to market significantly more favorable. Whereas the initial timeline to be able to deliver a production vehicle to market generally exceeds 3 years and often longer at a very high cost, E-Cite expects to be delivering its first production vehicles for the 2023 model year. That is less than 12 months from inception to the showroom.

This is possible because E-Cites vehicles qualify under the “Low Volume Vehicle Manufacturers Act of 2015” In 2015 Congress enacted a bill into law directing the NHSTA to establish a program allowing low volume motor vehicle manufacturers to produce a limited number of vehicles annually within a regulatory system that addresses the unique safety and financial issues associated with limited production, and to direct the EPA to allow low volume motor vehicle manufacturers to install engines from vehicles that have been issued certificates of conformity. Although they were given one year to establish this new program it took until January 2021 until the NHSTA issued a final ruling to allow low volume vehicle manufacturing. Under the act car manufacturers are exempt from all the safety standards but they must meet current emissions standards. There are no emissions standards for EV vehicles.

E-Cite Motors has developed a modular design that will be engineered to allow the production of vehicles utilizing a skateboard style chassis that uses electric motors. As the system is fully modular this allows for configurations ranging from low powered batteries and only a single motor on up to a high powered 1000+hp performance vehicle utilizing AWD and 4 motors.

Note* E-Cites vehicles are in no way categorized as “Kit Cars” as they are manufactured new vehicles.

About VaporBrands International, dba E-Cite Motors.: www.ecitemotors.com (OTC PINK:VAPR) is a publicly traded company based in Bothell that is developing for manufacturing, state of the art electric vehicles utilizing the latest in technologies with a flare of some of the iconic autos of the past. VAPR recently acquired 100% ownership in E-Cite Motors, Acclaimed Automotive www.acclaimedauto.com, and N2A Motors www.n2amotors.com a California-based custom auto manufacturer and car factory specializing in designing, engineering and building prototype, concept, and limited production vehicles for OEMs, corporations, movies, and private owners. N2A was led by legendary designer Gene Langmesser who now serves as the COO of the combined operations.

