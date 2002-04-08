SPYR Technologies' Applied Magix Considers Developing Commercial Software To Support Non-Branded Products

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- SPYR Technologies (“SPYR”), a technology company whose subsidiary, Applied Magix, Inc., develops and resells Apple® ecosystem compatible products in the growing multibillion-dollar smart home and connected car markets, considers developing software for non-branded smart products in order to improve and enhance the user experience (UX), enhancing available products without the burden of new hardware development.



“In our research into viable products to manufacture or carry, we have come across a number of manufacturers in China, with well-engineered, often excellent hardware, yet abysmally poor software. Since the software is the main point of interaction for customers, badly designed software inevitably results in a bad customer impression of the product,” said Applied Magix CEO Dr. Harald Zink. “By selecting well-engineered products, and re-engineering a better software product to accompany it, we hope to gain the best of both worlds - low development costs (as we don’t have to develop new hardware) and additions to our product line in the form of both the software product, as well as reselling the hardware product with minimal overhead.”

“This is the sort of forward thinking that I have come to expect from Applied Magix,” states Tim Matula, chief executive officer of SPYR Technologies. “The ability to look at a problem, and come up with a solution that saves money, while being able to generate profits is what these guys are good at. Can’t wait to see what products they are looking at.”

Applied Magix doesn’t discuss future products or services, even really exciting ones, but keep checking SPYR and Applied Magix’s websites, blogs and press releases for news about any further developments and new products.

Learn more about Applied Magix by visiting the company’s website at https://AppliedMagix.com .

Investors can learn more about SPYR at https://ir.spyr.com/ .

About SPYR Technologies

SPYR Technologies ( SPYR, Financial) is a technology company which, through its subsidiary Applied Magix Inc., develops and resells Apple® ecosystem compatible products, with an emphasis on the growing multibillion-dollar IoT smart home and connected car markets. SPYR continues to identify and target acquisitions that will grow its footprint in the industry and expand the products it offers consumers, including companies developing artificial intelligence (AI) and smart technology products.

About Applied Magix

Applied Magix, Inc. develops and resells Apple® ecosystem compatible products in the growing multibillion-dollar IoT smart home and connected car markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our growth strategy and product development programs and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. Investor Contact: (303) 991-8000 [email protected]

