JFrog Extends Support for Terraform Creating One-Stop Choice for Developers to Centrally Manage Cloud Infrastructure Automation

JFrog Ltd. (“JFrog”) (NASDAQ: FROG), the Liquid Software company and creators of the JFrog+DevOps+Platform, today announced native support for Terraform files, which allow developers to maintain consistent workflows and processes across multiple cloud platforms. Terraform has rapidly become a leading technology utilized for Infrastructure-as-Code (IaC), which manages an application’s technology infrastructure - such as networks, virtual machines, network topologies and more - as code via Terraform files. With new Artifactory support for Terraform, developers will be able to manage IaC configurations utilizing existing DevOps processes to manage shared binaries. IaC automation tools like Terraform control how cloud infrastructure is deployed, requiring immutable, traceable management so DevOps teams avoid drift or mismatches between applications and the configurations required to run them.

"JFrog's support for Terraform ensures developers can retain mechanisms to centrally manage and share their applications’ cloud infrastructure, by utilizing JFrog Artifactory as a registry for Providers and Modules and as a reliable state backend,” said Yoav Landman, Co-founder and CTO of JFrog. “Artifactory also acts as a local cache for other Terraform registries. This allows developers to use a single platform without the overhead of maintaining multiple systems, all while using robust and secure DevOps solutions they already utilize across their development pipelines.”

In a global market that demands agility and value-added services daily, any down time can mean a loss of business. Developers need a reliable source of truth for all software binaries, plus Terraform Infrastructure-as-Code (IaC) files to update or replace applications and environments in very little time. With support for Terraform files, the JFrog Platform becomes a one-stop choice for developers to ensure continuous delivery of software updates utilizing the binaries themselves or pairing them with the infrastructure configurations that run them.

“We’re very excited that JFrog Artifactory is adding support for Terraform modules, providers, and state files,” noted Dr. Stefan Freitag, Senior Service Engineer at RWE Supply and Trading. “For us, this new functionality comes at the right time and brings us one step forward in our DevOps journey.”

Support for Terraform files in JFrog Artifactory is available immediately. For more information visit our Terraform+support+page or register to attend our educational webinar outlining best practices for adopting Terraform, %26ldquo%3BBehind+the+Curtain+-+What+it+takes+to+adopt+Terraform%2C%26rdquo%3B+on+Thursday%2C+June+2+at+11+am+PT.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ: FROG), is on a mission to power all the world’s software updates, driven by a “Liquid Software” vision to allow the seamless, secure flow of binaries from developers to the edge. The JFrog Platform enables software creators to power their entire software supply chain throughout the full binary lifecycle, so they can build, secure, distribute, and connect any source with any production environment. JFrog’s hybrid, universal, multi-cloud DevOps platform is available as both self-managed and SaaS services across major cloud service providers. Millions of users and thousands of customers worldwide, including a majority of the Fortune 100, depend on JFrog solutions to securely manage their mission-critical software supply chain. Once you leap forward, you won’t go back. Learn more at jfrog.com and follow us on Twitter: %40jfrog.

