WANdisco Edge to Cloud Launches to Activate IoT Data at Scale

PR Newswire

Data activation solution makes fast-growing IoT datasets usable in any cloud with unmatched speed and scale

SAN RAMON, Calif., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Data from connected devices is trapped at the edge – severely limiting the value it can create for enterprises. Today, WANdiscoⓇ Edge to Cloud, the IoT data activation solution, launches to make it possible for exabytes of edge data to be efficiently transferred for use in any cloud environment. The first-of-its-kind solution directly connects IoT data storage with cloud-based AI, machine learning, and analytics applications, allowing every sensor-generated data point to add business value and be monetized.

The volume of connected devices worldwide is projected to reach 24.6 billion by 2025, with each device generating a non-stop flow of data to its nearest edge data center. Moving this data to the cloud is the only way for companies with thousands of edge centers to analyze sensor data collectively—a long and tedious process that can take multiple years and cost millions of dollars.

"Making sense of all your IoT data is the business opportunity of a generation. It's what will turn companies in sectors like manufacturing, telecommunications, energy and utilities, healthcare and automotive into data companies," said David Richards, co-founder and CEO of WANdisco. "But with sensors in nearly everything, 78% of data executives claim that data growth is outpacing analysis. It gets trapped at the edge, and trapped data means trapped revenue. Edge to Cloud is fast-tracking that data, at scale, to exactly where it needs to be to make an impact."

Edge to Cloud scales to handle the largest IoT datasets in the world. A multinational manufacturing company serving the transportation industry is using the solution to activate exabytes of vehicle sensor data. Edge to Cloud moves multiple petabytes of data per day—over an exabyte of data per year. To put this into perspective: all the words ever spoken by mankind are estimated to be equal to five exabytes.

Key differentiators of WANdisco Edge to Cloud include:

Automation : Automate the movement of IoT and file data at scale across edge systems, data centers, and public clouds.

: Automate the movement of IoT and file data at scale across edge systems, data centers, and public clouds. Scalability : Scale horizontally to handle any data size, and take full advantage of network bandwidth.

: Scale horizontally to handle any data size, and take full advantage of network bandwidth. Flexibility: Freedom of choice to move data to any public cloud, take advantage of multiple clouds, and avoid vendor lock-in.

Edge to Cloud is built on WANdisco's Data Activation Platform that enables the continuous migration of data across edge systems, on-premises data centers, and public cloud environments with unmatched speed and scale, and with zero business disruption or risk. To learn more about embedding Edge to Cloud into your IT infrastructure, see here . For more information about WANdisco's Data Activation Platform, visit WANdisco.com .

About WANdisco

WANdisco is the first and only data activation platform for accelerating digital transformation at scale. WANdisco makes infinite data actionable across clouds and enterprises in real time. WANdisco customers unleash the business value of the cloud with zero downtime, data loss, or disruption to fuel AI and machine learning, create new services, and transform businesses. For more information about WANdisco, visit www.wandisco.com .

Media Contact

LaunchSquad for WANdisco

[email protected]

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wandisco-edge-to-cloud-launches-to-activate-iot-data-at-scale-301540733.html

SOURCE WANdisco