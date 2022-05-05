Nodeware(R) and SecurityStudio Integration Brought to Market by Xerox Services

Distribution partnership gives more underserved audiences access to simplified - yet powerful - cybersecurity offerings

PITTSFORD, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2022 / IGI CyberLabs, a subsidiary of Infinite Group, Inc., or IGI, (OTCQB:IMCI), and SecurityStudio today announced the integrated Nodeware and S2 platforms will be taken to market by Xerox Services. Nodeware's vulnerability management software along with SecurityStudio's S2 continuous cybersecurity risk management platform creates a powerful offering for Xerox Services to bring to their client base. The collective offering delivered by Nodeware, SecurityStudio, and Xerox Services redefines how organizations will approach their cybersecurity risk management by moving to a continuous, "always-on" approach to addressing cyber risk, all while simplifying the cybersecurity risk management process for underserved communities, such as K-12, Higher Education, State/Local Government, Healthcare, Non-Profit organizations, and small businesses.

"We are excited to bring this powerful integration with SecurityStudio to a larger market with Xerox Services," said Stuart Cohen, President of IGI CyberLabs. "By providing cost effective, continuous visibility 24/7/365 into your risks, Nodeware and SecurityStudio can provide the essential security alarm in your cyber toolbox, giving you real-time alerts for critical risks on your network."

The integration of IGI CyberLabs' patented Nodeware technology with SecurityStudio's S2 risk management platform empowers organizations to continuously identify and manage cybersecurity risks successfully while saving time and money. By combining the Nodeware and S2 best-of-breed technology offerings, backed by a seasoned team of cybersecurity professionals under Xerox's household name, clients gain an elevated level of confidence in the entire process.

Xerox Services has leveraged the S2 platform for several years to offer enhanced cyber assessment, reporting, and remediation experience to its clients. The integration between S2 and Nodeware enables Xerox Services' security team to incorporate the vulnerability data from Nodeware's continuous scanning to provide their clients with a more in-depth risk profile. This enables Xerox Services to create defensible and insurable cybersecurity programs for their clients in a unique and affordable way.

"Integrating with Nodeware was a very good step toward making cybersecurity less confusing and providing simple, yet powerful, tools to protect organizations of all kinds," said Ryan Cloutier, President of SecurityStudio. "Adding the power of Xerox's distribution network means that we can help more customers overcome the overwhelming decisions they face as they try to make sense of the cybersecurity landscape. We are thrilled to be working with Xerox and to continue our ongoing relationship with Nodeware."

Nodeware is an efficient, cost-effective, and lightweight vulnerability management program solution that addresses the critical need for accurate inventory of assets, continuous inventory, and vulnerability scanning. SecurityStudio is leveraging Nodeware via API and XML integration to feed Nodeware data into the cybersecurity risk management S2 platform, providing them with a more comprehensive view into their customer's current information security risk exposure. These features allow organizations to focus their limited resources on addressing the most pressing risks to their business.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release may contain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance or guarantee that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of words like "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties, including but not limited to: adverse economic conditions, competition, adverse federal, state and local government regulation, international governmental regulation, inadequate capital, inability to carry out research, development and commercialization plans, loss or retirement of key executives and other specific risks. To the extent that statements in this press release are not strictly historical, including statements as to revenue projections, business strategy, outlook, objectives, future milestones, plans, intentions, goals, future financial conditions, events conditioned on stockholder or other approval, or otherwise as to future events, such statements are forward-looking, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. Readers are advised to review our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission that can be accessed over the Internet at the SEC's website located at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.sec.gov, as well as IMCI's website located at http://www.igicybersecurity.com.

About IGI

Headquartered in Rochester, NY with a remote workforce spanning across the United States, IGI delivers people-driven cybersecurity for personalized, resilient cyber defense focused on individualized business strategy, enterprise-wide expertise, and unshakeable partnership. IGI is also the OEM of the Nodeware® vulnerability management solution, an award-winning SaaS platform that continuously scans networks to identify critical vulnerabilities. Learn more at igicybersecurity.com and igicyberlabs.com.

Media Contact

IGI CyberLabs

Megan Brandow, Director of Marketing

[email protected]

(585) 727-0983

About SecurityStudio

SecurityStudio exists to fix information security industry problems through simplification. The company understands that information security is not about information or security as much as it is about people. SecurityStudio empowers people to understand, measure and manage information risk by developing and providing simple tools and scoring systems that are cost-effective. Learn more at www.securitystudio.com

Media Contact

Sarah Hawley

Mockingbird Communications for SecurityStudio

480.292.4640

[email protected]

SOURCE: Infinite Group, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/700311/NodewareR-and-SecurityStudio-Integration-Brought-to-Market-by-Xerox-Services



