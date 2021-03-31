Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

AMBASE REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2022

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., May 5, 2022

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AmBase Corporation ("AmBase" or the "Company") (OTC: ABCP) announced today a net loss of $1,057,000 or $0.03 per share for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

For the three months ended March 31, 2021, the Company recorded a net loss of $1,635,000 or $0.04 per share.

Statements made in this press release may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Forward-looking statements can be identified by such words as "estimates," "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "plans," "intends" and variations of such words and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that a variety of factors could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the Company's forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, include, but are not limited to those set forth under the heading "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 10-K, as may be supplemented or amended by the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are incorporated herein by reference. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise.|

The information in this press release should be read in conjunction with the AmBase Corporation's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the year-to-date period ended March 31, 2022, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. A more complete discussion of the Company's annual results and the Company's affairs is included in AmBase Corporation's Annual Report on 10-K for the annual period December 31, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

AmBase Corporation

Summary Results

(in thousands, except per share data)
















Three Months








2022

2021

Operating expenses





$ 1,057

$ 1,635

Operating loss






(1,057)

(1,635)

Interest income






-

1

Income (loss) before income taxes




(1,057)

(1,634)

Income tax expense (benefit)




-

1

Net income (loss)





$ (1,057)

$ (1,635)










Net income (loss) per common share - basic



$ (0.03)

$ (0.04)










Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic



40,738

40,738

favicon.png?sn=NY47036&sd=2022-05-05 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ambase-reports-results-for-the-three-months-ended-march-31-2022-301541123.html

SOURCE AmBase Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY47036&Transmission_Id=202205051349PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY47036&DateId=20220505
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus