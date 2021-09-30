RCI 2Q22 Call on Twitter Spaces on Monday, May 9th; First to Use Twitter's Audio Platform for an Earnings Call

PR Newswire

HOUSTON, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) announced it will hold its 2Q22 conference call on Twitter Spaces on Monday, May 9th, at 4:30 PM ET, becoming the first publicly traded company to use Twitter's audio platform for an earnings conference call.

After the market closes and before the call, RCI plans to issue its earnings news release and file its 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31st. After the call, investors can meet management at 8 PM ET at Tootsie's Cabaret, RCI's 74,000 square foot mega club in Miami.

Eric Langan, President and CEO of RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., said, "Twitter Spaces is part of our strategy of harnessing new technology to expand our reach and attract new customers and investors. Other technology we're using includes accepting Bitcoin at a growing number of locations, launching the Tip-N-Strip NFT customer benefits program, and introduction of the AdmireMe.com social media platform for adult club entertainers and their followers."

RCI's use of Twitter Spaces is being facilitated by Litquidity Media, Inc., a digital media company reaching over a million investors and finance leaders each month with its portfolio of social media brands and coverage of Wall Street culture.

Twitter Spaces Details

To participate in the RCI 2Q22 Earnings Call Twitter Space, follow @RicksCEO and go to this link: https://twitter.com/i/spaces/1mrGmanekZQGy

To ask questions during the Q&A, participants must join the Twitter Space using a mobile device

To listen only, participants can access the Twitter Space from a computer

Telephone Details

Live Participant Phone: Toll Free 888-506-0062, International 973-528-0011, Passcode: 384318

Phone replay: Toll Free 877-481-4010, International 919-882-2331, Passcode: 45285

Slides & Webcast Details

Live webcast, slides or replay link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2209/45285

Meet Management Details

Investors are invited to meet management at RCI's top revenue generating club

May 9 th , at 8 PM ET , at Tootsie's Cabaret Miami, 150 NW 183rd St., Miami, FL 33169

, at , at Tootsie's Cabaret Miami, 150 NW 183rd St., 33169 RSVP your contact information to [email protected]

About RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) www.rcihospitality.com

With more than 50 units, RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is the country's leading company in adult nightclubs and sports bars/restaurants. Clubs in New York City, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Miami, Minneapolis, Denver, St. Louis, Charlotte, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Louisville, and other markets operate under brand names such as Rick's Cabaret, XTC, Club Onyx, Vivid Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, and Scarlett's Cabaret. Sports bars/restaurants operate under the brand name Bombshells Restaurant & Bar.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated, including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties associated with (i) operating and managing an adult business, (ii) the business climates in cities where it operates, (iii) the success or lack thereof in launching and building the company's businesses, (iv) cyber security, (v) conditions relevant to real estate transactions, (vi) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and (vii) numerous other factors such as laws governing the operation of adult entertainment businesses, competition and dependence on key personnel. For more detailed discussion of such factors and certain risks and uncertainties, see RCI's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2021, as well as its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company has no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of future events or circumstances.

Media & Investor Contacts

Gary Fishman and Steven Anreder at 212-532-3232 or [email protected] and [email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rci-2q22-call-on-twitter-spaces-on-monday-may-9th-first-to-use-twitters-audio-platform-for-an-earnings-call-301541261.html

