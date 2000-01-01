Steven Scruggs Comments on ServisFirst

ServisFirst Bancshares ( SFBS, Financial), a Birmingham, Ala.-based commercial bank, finished 2021 posting 8%quarter-over-quarter loan growth and has signaled that management expects the strong loan growth to continue throughout 2022. Loan quality remains high, and loss reserves seem more than adequate. The company recently hired a new team of bankers to help sustain continued loan growth. As one of the largest holdings in the portfolio, we remain confident in the company’s long-term prospects.5

From Steven Scruggs (Trades, Portfolio)' FPA Queens Road Small Cap Value Fund fist-quarter 2022 commentary.