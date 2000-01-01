Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Steven Scruggs Comments on Schweitzer-Mauduit

Guru stock highlight

Author's Avatar
22 minutes ago
Summary
  • A top detractor.
Article's Main Image

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (

SWM, Financial), a product engineering and manufacturing company, fell during theyear as price increases did not keep up with inflation. The company’s margins suffered, but the company expects a normalization by mid-2022. The company made a significant acquisition during the second quarter of 2021 (Scapa Group) at what we think was a bargain price.10 However, scarcity problems and inflation negatively impacted Scapa’s initial performance. The company has aggressively raised prices and worked through many of its supply issues. The company continues to see strong demand and has projected strong financial performance for 2022.

From

Steven Scruggs (Trades, Portfolio)' FPA Queens Road Small Cap Value Fund fist-quarter 2022 commentary.

Also check out:

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus